  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Prime Day MacBook deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day MacBook deals and sales

By

Now that Prime Day has arrived, everyone is rushing to Amazon to browse through all the hottest Prime Day deals. The deals available for Amazon’s blowout sales event include savings on everything from vacuum cleaners to phones, but there’s one category where you can make some huge savings, and that’s laptops like MacBooks. Apple’s MacBooks are some of the most desirable laptops out there, especially for creative professionals, but they don’t come cheap. That’s why Prime Day is such a good time to pick one up at a discount.

With so many sales going on across different product categories for Prime Day, you don’t want to miss out on any of the great days to be had on big-ticket items like laptops. If you’ve been eyeing a new MacBook then you’ll find a range of discounts on various models, helping you to save some cash while making your purchase. We’ve rounded up all the best Prime Day MacBook deals below, so take a browse and see if there’s a deal that catches your eye. If you’re shopping around for other options as well as a MacBook, you might want to take a look at some of the best Prime Day laptop deals or the best Prime Day gaming laptops as well.

Best Prime Day MacBook deals

New Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch display, Core i9 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage)

$2,499 $2,799
If your work has an emphasis on graphics (like game developing or film-making) then you can't go wrong with this 16-inch MacBook Pro. It features AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics for quicker rendering.
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air (M1 Model, 2020)

$949 $999
Just released late last year, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors.
Buy at Amazon
FOR STUDENTS & TEACHERS

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro - Education Pricing

Exclusive discounts
Students and teachers with a valid .edu email address can enjoy exclusive pricing on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro directly from the Apple Store.
Buy at Apple

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage)

$1,750 $1,999
Need a ton of storage in a portable package? Look at this 13-inch MacBook Pro: You'll get all the space you need with a 1TB SSD and a solid workhorse of a quad-core, eighth-gen, Core i5 processor.
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch w/Touch Bar (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,149 $1,249
Packing the latest M1 CPU, this 13-inch MacBook Pro is an incredibly capable machine that will handle your work and daily needs for years to come.
Buy at Amazon
DISCOUNT AT CHECKOUT

New Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 10th gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,600 $1,799
Score one of the latest and greatest 13-inch MacBook Pro laptops with a Touch Bar and great modern hardware for a nice discount. With specs like these, this MacBook will last you for years to come.
Buy at Amazon

MacBook Air 13-inch (Intel i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) - Amazon Renewed

$779
Looking for an entry-level MacBook? This MacBook Air is the ideal starting point, with its fantastic build quality and top-notch ease of use. Its thin and light design is great for traveling, too.
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,149 $1,249
It doesn't have the biggest screen, but it more than makes up for it with a spacious SSD storage and solid specs. With 11 hours of battery life, you'll have plenty of time to work or play.
Buy at Amazon
DISCOUNT AT CHECKOUT

Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB Storage)

$1,300 $1,499
The gorgeous new MacBook Pro boasts Apple's new M1 CPU, a brilliant retina display, Touch ID for added security, and the productivity-boosting Touch Bar.
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro 15-Inch (2017, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$994 $1,095
Frequent video conferences? The Apple 15" MacBook Pro comes with a built-in FaceTime HD camera and omnidirectional mic to enhance the quality of your virtual meetings.
Buy at Amazon

New Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage)

$2,249 $2,399
Treat yourself to a MacBook Pro with a brilliant 16-inch Retina display and a powerhouse of a processor which happens to be a six-core, ninth-generation Intel Core i7.
Buy at Amazon

13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air (2017, Amazon Renewed)

$363 $529
If you don't mind using a pre-owned Apple product, then you can snag this Apple MacBook Air for a steal, and it should work and look like new.
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Amazon Renewed)

$1,650 $2,249
The new MacBook Pro is pricey to be sure, but buying this mint condition Renewed unit from Amazon is a great way to stack up the savings on Apple's premium 16-inch laptop.
Buy at Amazon

MacBook 12-inch (2017, Intel m3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) - Amazon Renewed

$565 $630
At 12 inches, the recently discontinued MacBook is the ideal laptop for working on the go. Backed up by Apple's superb build quality and great software, it'll last you years -- and it's cheap!
Buy at Amazon
APPLE REFURBISHED

Apple MacBook Pro (M1 CPU 13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Apple Refurbished)

$1,099 $1,299
This deal on a like new, Apple-refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro is too good to pass up. With a beautiful screen and incredible new M1 CPU, this is the best high-end Mac in years.
Buy at Apple

Apple MacBook Pro (2017, Intel Core i5 Dual Core, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Renewed)

$589 $619
If you want a beefy MacBook Pro but you're on a budget, this like new Amazon Renewed model from 2017 still packs recent hardware that won't feel too sluggish.
Buy at Amazon

Should you buy a new MacBook on Prime Day?

Prime Day is a great time to buy a MacBook. The Prime Day MacBook sales are a good way to get dependable savings that work out as a great way to get a better-specced laptop for less.

Before diving in, it’s worth doing some research so you know which of the three types of systems would suit your needs the best. It’s also a smart move to know what your budget is. The MacBook Air starts at $999 but it’s possible to spend thousands of dollars if you go for something like the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Don’t get lured into spending more than you can afford, even if the countdown timer is ticking on the Prime Day MacBook sales.

You might also be tempted to wait for the newest generation of MacBooks to come out, which is expected to happen this year. Originally, industry analysts had predicted that the new models would be launched around the middle of this year, which isn’t too far away. But more recent estimations suggest this timeframe may be pushed back, likely due to ongoing issues resulting from the pandemic. So it’s not clear how long you’ll be waiting for the new models to make an appearance. Given that, you might decide to buy now if you’re in need of a laptop, as you’ll be able to use your MacBook right away and still score a big saving as part of the Prime Day event.

Another concern might be whether you should wait for another shopping event like Black Friday. While Black Friday sales are impressive, we typically see similar prices between that event and Prime Day, at least for items sold on Amazon. Prime Day often offers some of the lowest prices you’ll see all year, so there’s no need to wait.

While you’re shopping for a MacBook, you might consider if there are accessories you’ll need as well. Prime Day is also a great time to pick up cables, cases, and travel accessories as these items are seeing discounts as well. You could pick up everything you need to start using and enjoying your MacBook straight away.

How to choose a MacBook on Prime Day

When it comes to MacBooks, there are a few specific designations to consider during the Prime Day MacBook sales. These include the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

There are discounts to be had on all three models, with some of the deepest discounts for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Price-wise, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the most expensive model so the discounts reflect that but bear in mind that the MacBook Air is the more affordable of the bunch.

The MacBook Air is a popular choice for many, with its super lightweight and slim design. It’s highly portable, and its perfect to slip into a bag without weighing you down too much. And of course, it has an iconic design, which makes it instantly recognizable. The MacBook Air isn’t just a pretty thing though; it also packs some punch. The previous generations of MacBook Air didn’t always give the best performance, but the M1 chip used in the newer models is blazing fast, even without a fan to keep it cool. The lack of fans also means no annoying fan noise, so it’s perfect if you want peaceful silence while you work. In terms of battery, we got an impressive 18.5 hours of video playback and 15.5 hours of light web usage, meaning it will last for two days or even longer before you need to charge it. And love it or hate it, the Touch Bar isn’t on the MacBook Air, so instead you’ll use the Magic Keyboard with function keys and a Touch ID button.

If you’re doing serious work, you might consider the beefier MacBook Pro 13. Not beefy in terms of size — it’s also a slim laptop that will fit comfortably into a bag — but in terms of performance. The upgrade over the MacBook Air isn’t as significant as it once was, thanks to the Air’s M2 processor, but you will still see improvements when using the Pro for tasks like exporting videos. It has the Touch Bar and its screen also has greater contrast, which will be important for some creative users, and its speakers are even pretty good. The Pro does have a fan, although it isn’t often needed, and it has an even better battery life than the Air of 21 hours of video playback and 16 hours of web use.

The MacBook Pro 16 has a tempting larger screen, which is an essential for most people. However, the price on this model is high. In general, we’ve advised against buying the Pro 16 in the past purely based on its price. However, with Prime Day here, that changes matters. If you can find a significant discount on the Pro 16 you might be tempted by the bigger screen, more storage, and more RAM that it offers.

If budget is a concern, you could also consider a refurbished model. These pre-owned items have been returned to the manufacturer or retailer to be fixed up and sold on again at a lower price. It’s similar to buying second-hand, except you can have confidence that you’ll get a reliable, working model. All the same, make sure to check the retailer’s returns policy in case there are any issues, so you can be confident that if the item does have a problem, you can get it fixed. You can save a lot of money buying a refurbished model and end up with something as good as new, especially if you don’t mind getting a model that’s a bit older.

Whatever choice you end up making, keep an eye on the Prime Day Macbook deals as there will be big savings to be had throughout the Prime Day event.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day Keurig deals for 2021

early keurig coffee maker deals prime day 2020 k classic

Best Prime Day monitor deals for 2021

best monitors ces 2021 hp monitor 2

Best Prime Day Roomba deals for 2021

iRobot Roomba E5

Best Prime Day Dell XPS deals for 2021

black friday 2020 deals still available xps 13 laptop resized

Best Prime Day smart home deals for 2021

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Best Prime Day iPhone deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 iPhone Deals

Best Prime Day soundbar deals for 2021

v series soundbar wall mounted with TV

Best Prime Day printer deals for 2021

hp neverstop never worry about ink printer

Best Prime Day Fire TV deals for 2021

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Best Prime Day projector deals for 2021

best outdoor projectors aop projector

Best Prime Day Fitbit deals for 2021

Fitbit Versa

Best Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals for 2021

surface pro 7 vs microsoftsurfacepro7 2 768x768

Best Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals for 2021

Ring Video Doorbell 3