All the latest Amazon Prime Day wireless mouse deals and sales

Amazon’s big annual sale is back on its summer schedule, which means that if your home office, remote workstation, or gaming PC setup is in need of some upgrades, now’s the time to start shopping for Prime Day wireless mouse deals. This sale is rivaled only by Black Friday, and there are loads of Prime Day deals you can score right now on the best tech. This 48-hour sale doesn’t last long, however, and many bargains only last for a few hours, so there’s no time to drag your feet.

Whether for work or gaming, these Prime Day wireless mouse sales have something for just about everybody. We’ve also rounded up some great Prime Day wireless keyboard deals, Prime Day headphone deals, and Prime Day printer deals if you’re looking to add or replace some other peripherals as well. We recommend that you keep this page bookmarked and check back often to stay on top of the latest bargains because we’ll be updating it regularly for the rest of the sale’s duration and beyond.

Should you buy a new wireless mouse on Prime Day?

Prime Day is one of the best times of the entire year (and arguably the best time in the summer) to buy new technology and pricey gadgets. Amazon typically offers plenty of good deals on those kinds of products, and it often rivals Black Friday and Cyber Monday but with the added benefit of occurring much earlier in the year. If you need a new wireless mouse, the Prime Day wireless mouse sales are sure to be a good time to look for one.

As always, though, spend some time thinking about your needs and budget before you rush into a purchase. Wireless mice can start from only $20-25 but quickly rise up to as much as $150 depending on the features involved (this is especially the case with high-end gaming mice). It’s important to know just how much you need those additional features and which bells and whistles you’re willing to pay extra for, if any. Don’t limit your search to just Amazon, either; plenty of other retailers are offering their own sales alongside Amazon’s, and you can use that competition to your advantage. Be sure to look at the Prime Day wireless mouse deals from places like Walmart, Best Buy, and Newegg to see if any of these outlets have a better deal. These are also viable options if you don’t actually have a Prime membership and can’t take advantage of Amazon’s exclusive Lightning Deals.

Last year, we saw a bit of everything in the Prime Day wireless mouse sales. That included big discounts on gaming mice such as the Razer DeathAdder enjoying a big price cut along with the Logitech G502 Lightspeed being marked down by more than $30. There were juicy price cuts for the MSI Clutch GM30 RGB gaming mouse, too, with a savings of $15 bringing it down to just $45. Among all the gaming mice, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate stood out the most thanks to its huge discount that knocked it down to just $99. Essentially, whatever your budget, there was something for you, and last year’s sale should give you a good benchmark of what particular deals to look for this time around.

How to choose a new wireless mouse on Prime Day

The first thing you need to keep in mind when buying a wireless mouse (and even one of the best wireless keyboards, for that matter) is what you want to get out of it. If you’re looking for a gaming mouse you might want to consider the durability, the customization options, the number of buttons, macro programmability, and how advanced the laser or optical sensor is if you’re playing games that require tons of small, precise movements. You’ll also want to keep the grip in mind and whether you’re right- or left-handed when picking a gaming mouse. For example, the Logitech G900 is a great ambidextrous gaming mouse. If you’re not sure what kind of gaming mouse you need, you can always choose a hybrid like the Razer Mamba which can be used for playing games in literally every genre you can imagine.

For an everyday-use mouse, you need to once again think about how and where you’re going to use it. If you travel a lot or commute daily, you might want to get a more compact travel-friendly mouse like the Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse. If you’re glued to your PC all day and your hand is starting to feel sore, you might want to look at purchasing a more palm-filling ergonomic mouse. A great ergonomic mouse that comes highly recommended is the Logitech MX Master 3. If you just need something basic that gets the job done, you might want to purchase a simple affordable mouse, and there are plenty of those from Logitech as well as PC brands like Dell and HP. Whatever you choose, however, we recommend sticking to Prime Day wireless mouse deals from established makers.

Prime Day wireless mouse sales are likely to include a lot of the big-name brands. When it comes to gaming-focused wireless mice, look for Prime Day discounts on popular names such as Razer, HyperX, Alienware, MSI, and Logitech. The latter should also feature heavily when it comes to more home office-related wireless mice. Logitech alone offers an extensive range of different wireless mice at different price points so expect these to feature significantly in the Prime Day wireless mouse deals. Alongside that, you may see more simple mice such as Dell’s and HP’s ranges of everyday devices, as well as those from Microsoft. The Microsoft Surface lineup of devices includes some solid picks, such as the Surface Arc mouse, which is the perfect wireless companion to one of the Surface tablets or laptops.

Still stuck and need some help? Check out our roundup of the best wireless mice or choose the best gaming mouse to get some more insight into what details and features to look for before you hit the buy button on these Prime Day wireless mouse deals.

