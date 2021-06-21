  1. Deals
Best Prime Day wireless mouse deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day wireless mouse deals and sales

Amazon’s big annual sale is back on its summer schedule, which means that if your home office, remote workstation, or gaming PC setup is in need of some upgrades, now’s the time to start shopping for Prime Day wireless mouse deals. This sale is rivaled only by Black Friday, and there are loads of Prime Day deals you can score right now on the best tech. This 48-hour sale doesn’t last long, however, and many bargains only last for a few hours, so there’s no time to drag your feet.

Whether for work or gaming, these Prime Day wireless mouse sales have something for just about everybody. We’ve also rounded up some great Prime Day wireless keyboard deals, Prime Day headphone deals, and Prime Day printer deals if you’re looking to add or replace some other peripherals as well. We recommend that you keep this page bookmarked and check back often to stay on top of the latest bargains because we’ll be updating it regularly for the rest of the sale’s duration and beyond.

Best Prime Day wireless mouse deals

Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse

$45 $100
The Razer Mamba offers a no-compromise wireless gaming experiences and offers a host of premium features at a bargain including customizable buttons, long battery life, and an ergonomic design.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech M510 Wireless Computer Mouse

$25 $40
With the M510's two-year battery life and smart sleep mode to prolong battery life, it eliminates the need to replace the batteries every couple of months.
Buy at Amazon

iClever Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse

$24 $28
The iClever wireless vertical ergonomic mouse not only frees you from pesky cables but also reduces wrist straign. It also offers smooth and precise tracking with an adjustable DPI.
Buy at Amazon

Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse

$75 $80
The contoured design of this mouse lets you play comfortably. It also has programmable buttons, which is ideal for serious gamers.
Buy at Best Buy

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse

$117 $150
Test your in-game speed and stealth skills with this Logitech mouse. It has 25,600 dpi, which ensures that you can scroll and play at quick speeds.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse

$44 $70
Microsoft's Surface Arc is a sleek, wireless mouse that's a perfect companion for your computer. It has a foldable and unique arch-based design that is easy to carry and comfortable to use.
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkPad Bluetooth Silent Wireless Mouse

$38 $40
Sleek and slim, this Lenovo wireless mouse features Bluetooth connectivity and can run for up to 12 months on a single AA battery. Its red and black styling is a nice touch for ThinkPad fans, too.
Buy at Lenovo

Logitech M585 Multi-Device Wireless Mouse

$30 $40
If you want a mouse that can switch between two devices, even Mac and PC computers, then the Logitech M585 wireless mouse is exactly what you need, allowing you to maneuver to the other in a second.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3 Wireless Mouse + Keyboard

$198 $200
One of the most advanced mice in the Master Series -- faster and 5x more precise than the basic mouse. It sports instant precision designed for creatives and engineered for coders.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech M330 Silent Plus Wireless Mouse

$18 $30
Stay productive without missing a beat or disturbing the people around you. This mouse offers the same click feel without the click noise. Contoured grips made of soft rubber ensures total comfort.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech M525 Wireless Mouse

$20 $40
Sporting ultra-smooth cursor control, micro-precise scrolling, and super-long and reliable battery power, this compact wireless mouse promises control and optimal productivity.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech G703 (Hero) Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse

$70 $100
Designed for gaming, this mouse features a wireless design for freedom of movement, 1ms response time to prevent input lag, and an optical sensor for pinpoint accuracy.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Viper Ultimate Lightest Wireless Gaming Mouse

$91 $130
The Razer Viper Ultimate is ideal for intense games. It boasts an advanced sensor for accurate tracking and ultrafast actuation that registers key presses without delay.
Buy at Amazon

Dell Wireless Mouse

$48 $57
Simple and clean, the Dell wireless bluetooth mouse is impeccably stylish while remaining as functional as any regular mouse. It can connect through Bluetooth and has a wheel-free scrolling function.
Buy at Dell

Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse: Gears of War 5 Edition

$74 $130
Ergonomic and durable, the Razer Mamba is a nice weapon for long hours of PC gaming. It has an advanced sensor for precise tracking, complete with programmable buttons for added control.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech M325 Wireless Mouse for Web Scrolling, Black

$20 $26
This Logitech mouse is not just functional but looks sleek as well. It pairs with computers through a small USB receiver and runs on AA batteries. It's also compact which offers on-the-go convenience.
Buy at Walmart

Logitech M185 Optical Wireless Mouse

$18 $25
The Logitech M185 wireless mouse is a traditional mouse for your laptop or desktop. It's a good choice for first-time PC owners who are looking for a convenient, easy-to-use mouse.
Buy at Adorama
Coupon for 10% off

Jelly Comb 2.4G Slim Wireless Mouse

$23 $40
If you're looking for a quiet mouse, this one is for you. It has a slim ergonomic design so you won't get cramps while playing. It's also compatible with latest Windows and Mac OS.
Buy at Walmart

Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

$131 $150
The Basilisk Ultimate uses Razer's HyperSpeed technology that guarantees reduced interference and low latency. It registers key presses very quickly thanks to the Optical switches.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse with Charging Dock

$118 $150
Take your gaming to the next level with the Razer Viper Ultimate wireless mouse, thanks to its intensely fast precision and a whopping eight programmable buttons.
Buy at Amazon

VicTsing Silent Wireless Mouse

$12 $16
Ultra-slim, ultra-portable, and ultra-cheap, the VicTsing Silent wireless mouse is a great little companion for when you're on the go and your laptop's touchpad isn't cutting it.
Buy at Walmart

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

$46 $60
Get faster gaming movement with the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless mouse, which has a 16K DPI optical sensor. It also has 6 programmable buttons for easier control.
Buy at Amazon

Dell Mobile Wireless Mouse

$28 $32
Perfect for everyday use, this compact mouse can be used for work and gaming. It has a decent 16,000 dpi sensor that offers accurate tracking and works on most desk surfaces.
Buy at Dell

Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse

$49 $60
The Logitech G305 Lightspeed gaming mouse is great for those who prefer simplicity. With a Hero 12K DPI Sensor and six programmable buttons, it's got everything you need and nothing you don't.
Buy at Best Buy

Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

$100 $130
Get the most out of your computer with the Logitech G604 wireless mouse, packed with six fully programmable buttons and a Hero 16K Sensor to work and play as efficiently as possible.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse

$60 $100
If you want to maximize your efficiency, the Logitech MX Master wireless mouse is a great option with a thumb wheel and support and an insane eight programmable buttons for total control.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech M317c Wireless Mouse

$18 $31
Add a stylish accent piece to any workspace with the Logitech M317c wireless mouse, coming in a variety of color options with a style for just about everyone.
Buy at Amazon

HyperX Pulsefire Dart Wireless Gaming Mouse

$70 $100
HyperX may be mostly known for its great headsets, but the Pulsefire Dart lives up to this brand's excellent pedigree with its RGB lighting, customizable sensor and buttons, and wireless Qi charging.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ON-PAGE COUPON

Jelly Comb Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard and Mouse

$50 $60
Most wireless keyboards use USB dongles, but with Bluetooth connectivity, this keyboard and mouse bundle from Jelly Comb can be used with virtually all of your devices.
Buy at Amazon

Dell Multi-Device Wireless Mouse

$50 $60
Need to alternate between three devices simultaneously? Look no further than the Dell multi-device wireless mouse, capable of switching between multiple phones, tablets, and laptops in an instant.
Buy at Dell

Should you buy a new wireless mouse on Prime Day?

Prime Day is one of the best times of the entire year (and arguably the best time in the summer) to buy new technology and pricey gadgets. Amazon typically offers plenty of good deals on those kinds of products, and it often rivals Black Friday and Cyber Monday but with the added benefit of occurring much earlier in the year. If you need a new wireless mouse, the Prime Day wireless mouse sales are sure to be a good time to look for one.

As always, though, spend some time thinking about your needs and budget before you rush into a purchase. Wireless mice can start from only $20-25 but quickly rise up to as much as $150 depending on the features involved (this is especially the case with high-end gaming mice). It’s important to know just how much you need those additional features and which bells and whistles you’re willing to pay extra for, if any. Don’t limit your search to just Amazon, either; plenty of other retailers are offering their own sales alongside Amazon’s, and you can use that competition to your advantage. Be sure to look at the Prime Day wireless mouse deals from places like Walmart, Best Buy, and Newegg to see if any of these outlets have a better deal. These are also viable options if you don’t actually have a Prime membership and can’t take advantage of Amazon’s exclusive Lightning Deals.

Last year, we saw a bit of everything in the Prime Day wireless mouse sales. That included big discounts on gaming mice such as the Razer DeathAdder enjoying a big price cut along with the Logitech G502 Lightspeed being marked down by more than $30. There were juicy price cuts for the MSI Clutch GM30 RGB gaming mouse, too, with a savings of $15 bringing it down to just $45. Among all the gaming mice, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate stood out the most thanks to its huge discount that knocked it down to just $99. Essentially, whatever your budget, there was something for you, and last year’s sale should give you a good benchmark of what particular deals to look for this time around.

How to choose a new wireless mouse on Prime Day

The first thing you need to keep in mind when buying a wireless mouse (and even one of the best wireless keyboards, for that matter) is what you want to get out of it. If you’re looking for a gaming mouse you might want to consider the durability, the customization options, the number of buttons, macro programmability, and how advanced the laser or optical sensor is if you’re playing games that require tons of small, precise movements. You’ll also want to keep the grip in mind and whether you’re right- or left-handed when picking a gaming mouse. For example, the Logitech G900 is a great ambidextrous gaming mouse. If you’re not sure what kind of gaming mouse you need, you can always choose a hybrid like the Razer Mamba which can be used for playing games in literally every genre you can imagine.

For an everyday-use mouse, you need to once again think about how and where you’re going to use it. If you travel a lot or commute daily, you might want to get a more compact travel-friendly mouse like the Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse. If you’re glued to your PC all day and your hand is starting to feel sore, you might want to look at purchasing a more palm-filling ergonomic mouse. A great ergonomic mouse that comes highly recommended is the Logitech MX Master 3. If you just need something basic that gets the job done, you might want to purchase a simple affordable mouse, and there are plenty of those from Logitech as well as PC brands like Dell and HP. Whatever you choose, however, we recommend sticking to Prime Day wireless mouse deals from established makers.

Prime Day wireless mouse sales are likely to include a lot of the big-name brands. When it comes to gaming-focused wireless mice, look for Prime Day discounts on popular names such as Razer, HyperX, Alienware, MSI, and Logitech. The latter should also feature heavily when it comes to more home office-related wireless mice. Logitech alone offers an extensive range of different wireless mice at different price points so expect these to feature significantly in the Prime Day wireless mouse deals. Alongside that, you may see more simple mice such as Dell’s and HP’s ranges of everyday devices, as well as those from Microsoft. The Microsoft Surface lineup of devices includes some solid picks, such as the Surface Arc mouse, which is the perfect wireless companion to one of the Surface tablets or laptops.

Still stuck and need some help? Check out our roundup of the best wireless mice or choose the best gaming mouse to get some more insight into what details and features to look for before you hit the buy button on these Prime Day wireless mouse deals.

