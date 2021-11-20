Many will agree, big sales — like the Black Friday and holiday sales — are the best time to grab new appliances. Well, that’s usually the case anyway, but the microchip shortage, among other supply chain issues, is creating some unexpected twists this year. We’re really not seeing that many appliances on sale, which is a bummer, but thankfully, AJ Madison is offering a solution. For Black Friday, they are honoring a host of amazing discounts on appliances, like washers, dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers, and beyond. Not only that, AJ Madison is delivering on an in-stock guarantee for sale items, so you don’t have to worry about missing out on the best deals.

The best offers include quick-ship packages, which come as a bundle of appliances. The LG 4-Piece package, for example, comes with a freestanding LG refrigerator, with a bottom freezer, an electric smart range, a full-console dishwasher, and an over-the-range microwave oven. Normally $4,396, it’s available for $3,557 as part of the Black Friday sale, saving you nearly $840 with an additional $550+ in rebates. Of course, there are a variety of packages available in the sale, if you want to take a look, with discounts up to 24% off. You can always browse the sale items below or keep reading to see our top picks of some of the best deals!

Why buy now?

If AJ Madison is offering an in-stock guarantee for these deals, what’s the rush? For starters, these are some of the best deals we’ve seen all year, possibly even over the last couple of years, with everything going on. But more importantly, almost all of the appliances and packages that are included in this sale will see a major price hike in 2022! That’s especially true for the smart technology, air fry-capable, and induction technology sets!

If you want to beat those upcoming price hikes, while still getting an amazing deal, now is the best time to shop. Not to mention, many of these sets include additional rebates for even more money off, along with free home delivery. Delivery costs for just one large appliance are pretty high, let alone for complete sets with 4 or more items! Take advantage of these benefits and offers while you can!

Samsung Side-by-Side Washer and Dryer Set – was $2,098, now $1,640

Available in 3 colors, including Champagne, Platinum, and all-white, this side-by-side washer and dryer set includes front-loading units. They’re both 27-inches in size, with advanced features like 10 wash cycles, 1,200 RPMs of power, and a steam sanitize+ mode with sensor dry support. The Samsung Self Clean+ technology keeps the washer tub fresh, eliminating odor issues and helping to ensure your laundry smells wonderful.

Right now, as part of its Black Friday sale, you can save 27% on the Samsung Washer Dryer Set which nets $600 off. Usually $2,098, the set is now $1,640, and AJ Madison offers its in-stock guarantee.

LG Side-by-Side Washer and Dryer Set – was $2,308, now $1,520

This front-loading LG washer and dryer set also sits side-by-side and comes with ThinQ Wi-Fi connectivity. You can select a cycle, start, or stop a load, and receive notifications, all from your compatible smartphone. Amazon Alexa support is included allowing you to control appliances with voice commands through Alexa-enabled devices — and Google Home. It also has 10 wash programs, SmartDiagnosis, Smart Pairing, LG SideKick for small loads, and much more.

Normally $2,308, the bundle is $1,520 for Black Friday and includes free home delivery. That’s a total of $787 or 34% off.

Verona Prestige Series 4-Piece Appliance Set – was $10,595, now $7,595

The Verona Prestige Series set comes with a 36-inch freestanding 4-door French door refrigerator, with bottom dual-freezer doors, a 36-inch oven, a 24-inch dishwasher, and a 36-inch range hood, all matching in stainless steel. The range hood comes with remote control, LED lighting, and delayed power off to make operation easier. The fridge has an auto ice maker, and a spacious freezer on the bottom. It’s a fantastic set and it’s an excellent way to upgrade your entire kitchen at once.

Normally $10,595, this collection is available for $7,595 as part of AJ Madison’s Black Friday sales. You’re saving $3,000 off, or 28%, not including the free home delivery.

Bertazzoni Professional Series 4-Piece Appliance Set – was $22,270, now $16,882

This luxurious and stainless steel set includes everything you need to fully upgrade your kitchen or remodel. It includes a refrigerator, gas cooktop, double convection electric wall oven, an integrated dishwasher, a 36-inch range hood blower insert, and matching handle kits for the fridge and dishwasher. They’re packed to the brim with convenient and smart features, like a digital user interface, FlexMode to swap between the freezer and main compartment — for the fridge — and much more.

Usually, this 4-piece set would cost you $22,270, but it’s on sale right now for Black Friday. You can grab it for $16,882, which is 24% or $5,388 off.

Dacor Contemporary 4-Piece Smart Appliance Set – was $29,195, now $23,356

Available in gorgeous dark stainless steel, this 4-piece set includes smart appliances, with Wi-Fi connectivity, and smart controls. In the collection are a 36-inch French door refrigerator, a dual fuel smart range, an integrated dishwasher, and a 48-inch smart wall-mountable range hood. A graphite stainless steel door handle kit is also included for the refrigerator.

Usually $29,195, the set is available for $23,356 as part of the Black Friday sales, with a $5,800+ rebate.

Not a fan of our picks?

No problem! There are a ton of appliance packages on sale at AJ Madison, so there’s sure to be something that matches your needs or personal tastes.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations