Bluetti Bucks: Earn rewards and discounts on charging gear

Need some new charging gear? With summer right around the corner, now’s a good time to make sure you’ve got all the equipment you need to keep your precious tech juiced up when you’re on the go. Now’s also a good time to shop because Bluetti, one of our favorite makers of power stations, portable batteries, and solar generators, just launched Bluetti Bucks, a new program that lets you earn rewards and exclusive discounts on its broad catalog of charging devices. We’ve got everything you need to know, including how to sign up, right here.

Bluetti makes just about every type of charging device you could need, from portable chargers to heavy-duty power stations that can provide electricity to laptops and home appliances. In other words, no matter what your power needs may be, Bluetti has something that’s sure to be a good fit. The online storefront runs regular sales, too, so there are often some pretty great Bluetti power station deals on tap — and the Bluetti Bucks program makes it easy to stack the savings even higher.

The Bluetti Bucks rewards program is pretty straightforward. After signing up, you automatically start earning “bucks” that you can redeem in a number of ways, such as for special gifts, vouchers, and coupons that you can use for future purchases. Bluetti Bucks members also get to enjoy exclusive seasonal promotions as well as early access to newly released products, and you even get a free gift on your birthday.

There are a ton of ways to earn Bluetti Bucks, too. In fact, pretty much everything you do on the Bluetti website, from creating and completing your profile (400 bucks combined) to even just signing in to your account (50 bucks each time) earns you bucks, and you also receive one buck per dollar spent on every purchase. Rewards scale as well, meaning that the more you spend, the more bucks you can earn as you rise in the membership tiers. Leaving reviews, interacting with Bluetti’s social media accounts, and referring friends to the Bluetti Bucks programs are a few other easy ways to earn.

The Bluetti Bucks program just launched on April 5, so you can sign up now and start enjoying the benefits right away. It costs nothing to sign up and, as we already mentioned, you even get a bundle of bucks just for creating an account and filling out your profile.

