This Bose gaming headset just got a $100 discount

Bose is one of the biggest names in the audio space, and makes some of the best headphones in the industry, including ones that professional sound engineers and musicians use. As such, you know that you’re going to get quality, although that quality tends to come at a price. Thankfully though, Dell has a steep discount on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset, bringing it down to just $229 from $329, a significant $100 discount and one of the best Bose headphone deals you’re going to find today.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset is the same as the regular Bose QC35 II, except with a couple of additions that make it a bit more game-oriented. The biggest difference is the addition of the microphone, which makes communication much clearer than with the other two microphones on the headphones. Don’t get us wrong, they’re great for calls, but maybe not so much when you’re in a heated game of Rainbow Six Siege or Warzone, where tense communications may be difficult.

Of course, communication goes both ways, and we’re happy to note that the audio fidelity when listening is excellent, whether you’re gaming, watching a film, or listening to music. The QC35 II Gaming Headset can also work in wireless mode using Bluetooth, so if you don’t want to be connected to your computer, you don’t have to be, and if the battery runs out, you can plug it in and keep on playing. It also has active noise cancellation, which is a big plus, and it even has three levels of it, so you can choose how much noise you want to let in from the outside.

All in all, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset is excellent, and with Dell’s discount bringing it down to $229 from $329, it’s the perfect time for gamers looking for a higher-quality audio experience to pick it up. That being said, if it’s too expensive for you, we do have some other gaming headset deals you can pick from for something that suits you better.

