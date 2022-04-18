 Skip to main content
  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Bose gaming headset just got a $100 discount

Albert Bassili
By
Bose QuietComfort 35 II gaming headset.

Bose is one of the biggest names in the audio space, and makes some of the best headphones in the industry, including ones that professional sound engineers and musicians use. As such, you know that you’re going to get quality, although that quality tends to come at a price. Thankfully though, Dell has a steep discount on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset, bringing it down to just $229 from $329, a significant $100 discount and one of the best Bose headphone deals you’re going to find today.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset is the same as the regular Bose QC35 II, except with a couple of additions that make it a bit more game-oriented. The biggest difference is the addition of the microphone, which makes communication much clearer than with the other two microphones on the headphones. Don’t get us wrong, they’re great for calls, but maybe not so much when you’re in a heated game of Rainbow Six Siege or Warzone, where tense communications may be difficult.

Of course, communication goes both ways, and we’re happy to note that the audio fidelity when listening is excellent, whether you’re gaming, watching a film, or listening to music. The QC35 II Gaming Headset can also work in wireless mode using Bluetooth, so if you don’t want to be connected to your computer, you don’t have to be, and if the battery runs out, you can plug it in and keep on playing. It also has active noise cancellation, which is a big plus, and it even has three levels of it, so you can choose how much noise you want to let in from the outside.

All in all, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset is excellent, and with Dell’s discount bringing it down to $229 from $329, it’s the perfect time for gamers looking for a higher-quality audio experience to pick it up. That being said, if it’s too expensive for you, we do have some other gaming headset deals you can pick from for something that suits you better.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Lenovo IdeaPad laptops are ridiculously cheap today

Two angles of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 laptop.

Snag a massive 70-inch TV while it’s $400 off at Best Buy

An LG 70-inch Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV sits on an entertainment stand in a living room.

Best MacBook deals and sales for April 2022

Macbook Air (2018) Review

The best PSVR games in 2022

PlayStation VR

The best starting characters in Crusader Kings III

Two faction square off in Crusader Kings III.

John Wick creator will adapt Streets of Rage as a film

The box art for Streets of Rage 4.

The Cellar’s Eoin Macken on horror & his love of genre films

Brian stands at the bottom of the stairs and looks up in a scene from The Cellar.

Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover: A chronological timeline

tesla and spacex ceo elon musk stylized image

Microsoft Build to highlight Teams integration with metaverse

Details for the Microsoft Build developer conference sessions are beginning to leak online.

Best 17-inch laptop deals for April 2022

Dell XPS 17 front view showing display and keyboard.

Save $180 on a 17-inch Chromebook during Best Buy’s sale

An Asus 17-inch Chromebook sits open in the foreground with the back of the device in the background.

Grab a soundbar for only $60 with this deal at Best Buy

The Insignia NS-HTSB22 2.0-Channel Soundbar on a wooden home theater table.

Instagram brings product tagging to all public accounts

Instagram app on the Google Play Store on an Android smartphone.