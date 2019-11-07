Amazon drops a booming $80 discount on the Bose SoundLink Revolve speaker

Music makes the world go round and with the abundance of streaming services like Spotify or Pandora, all we need is the gadget that will deliver high-res audio to our ears. As technology continues to advance, there simply is no shortage of options. Headphones allow you to tune in but if you’re about sharing your love for music, portable Bluetooth speakers are the way to go. The Bose Soundlink Revolve lets you fill the room with 360-degree sound while Amazon’s $80 discount lets you have it for only $119 instead of $199.

The Revolve is a straightforward bottle-shaped speaker designed with portability and convenience in mind without compromise to Bose’s supreme audio reproduction. Its compact dimensions along with its weight of only 48 ounces allow you to stow it in your bag and take your music wherever you go. It certainly looks and feels well made in its aluminum casing with an IPX4 rating to boot. Although it’s not completely waterproof, it can survive the rain or a few splashes in the pool, and some drops here and there with bumpers to soften the blow. It even has a threaded tripod mount at the bottom to give you more flexibility in terms of placement but we found it best positioned in the center of the room or against the wall.

The “grab and go” design is complemented with Bluetooth technology and NFC for a seamless pairing with up to two devices as much as you can sync it with a second speaker to amplify your listening experience. The necessary controls are found atop the speaker, but you’ll also be able to program the Revolve through the Bose Connect app and set it up with your compatible voice assistant. Equipped with a built-in microphone, it is also able to function as a speakerphone for clear and crisp calls.

Bose’s SoundLink Revolve is not exactly affordable but you are at least guaranteed with omnidirectional sound so everyone can stay attuned to the same bombastic beats regardless of where they are. More than being able to play louder than its contemporaries, the Revolve boasts a natural sound and a deep resounding bass, thanks to its full-range transducer and dual-passive radiators.

As for battery, the Bose SoundLink Revolve gives you an acceptable 12-hours of portable playtime that is rechargeable via Micro-B USB port and cable. Bose also includes an auxiliary input that allows you to connect the speaker to other audio sources so you can listen nonstop. If you have $29 to spare, you might want to get the charging cradle so it is always kept charged.

The Bose SoundLink Revolve is one of the best speakers that brings undeniable sonic performance into a small package. Snag this sleek speaker today while Amazon has it on sale for $80 less.

