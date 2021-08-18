These Chromebook laptops are still discounted for back-to-school

Right now, there are plenty of great student laptop deals going on including some fantastic Chromebook deals courtesy of Walmart. If you’re looking to save big on laptop deals, you’ve come to the right place. We also recommend topping up these budget-range Chromebooks by checking out desktop monitor deals so you can expand your screen space at a great price. Read on and we’ll tell you all about the great Chromebooks out there right now.

11.6-inch Samsung CB4 Chromebook — $129, was $299

A Chromebook for under $150? Yup, seriously. We thought tracking down the best laptops under $300 was quite the task, but being able to buy a Chromebook like this Samsung CB4 for $129 is amazing. For the money, you get an 11.6-inch screen, an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, plus 32GB of eMMC storage. It’s nothing amazing but with 12-hour battery life and Gigabit Wi-Fi, that’s everything you need to be able to work while on the move, storing all your files on the cloud via Google apps. With military-grade durability, it’s good to go if you’re a little clumsy too which is sure to be helpful.

11.6-inch Acer Spin 311 Chromebook — $168, was $299

Few of the best Chromebooks offer a touchscreen but that’s what this Acer Spin 311 11.6-inch Chromebook provides. Specification-wise, it uses a MediaTek processor rather than anything Intel flavored, but that’s fine for its purposes. Elsewhere, there’s 4GB of memory plus 32GB of eMMC storage enticing you to store everything on the cloud. A 15-hour battery life is impressive enough but it’s the fact that the Acer Spin 311 has a flexible 360-degree hinge that lets you rotate it to any angle so you can use it as a stand-up display, or tablet-style device that’s the sweetest feature. Being able to touch the 11.6-inch display to be more hands-on is certainly appealing, especially at this super low price.

14-inch HP NA0031WM Chromebook — $225, was $279

HP is always one of the best laptop brands out there and this trend continues with the HP 14-inch Intel Pentium Chromebook on offer right now. It looks gorgeous with its 14-inch micro-edge HD display and speakers tuned by B&O so they sound great. Besides being good for streaming, the Intel Pentium processor gives it a little more power than other Chromebooks here plus it has 64GB of eMMC storage alongside the 4GB of memory for multi-tasking. It only weighs just under 4 pounds plus offers a battery life of about 13 and a half hours. Not bad at all for this super low price. HP Fast Charge technology means it’ll get back up to 50% charge in just 45 minutes too. It’s ideal for those busy college days where you’re prone to forgetting to recharge your gadgets.

