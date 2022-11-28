Alienware laptops and desktops are still some of the best on the market, and although they are sometimes quite expensive, there are a few Alienware Cyber Monday deals you can take advantage of. For example, this excellent Alienware Aurora R14 is going for $2,300, down from the $2,980 we usually see. That’s a substantial $680 discount, so if you’ve wanted to pick up a gaming PC beast with one of the best GPUs on the market, you need to act quickly. These Cyber Monday deals are the last few great deals we’ll have in a while, so don’t wait. Order it now and you’ll likely get it before Christmas!

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition

Probably one of the most essential parts of any gaming PC is the GPU, and we’re happy to say the Aurora R14 has one of the best, the RTX 3080 Ti, which is only beaten out by the RTX 3090 and RTX 40 series, the latter of which we haven’t seen in prebuilt gaming PCs just yet. That means you can likely run 4K at a 144Hz refresh rate at only high settings rather than ultra, but we’re sure that’s not too much of a downside. Either way, you can grab one of these gaming monitor deals with impunity without worrying too much about whether your GPU can use them to their full potential.

The powerful GPU isn’t the only powerful thing under the hood, as Dell has thrown in an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, one of the most powerful CPUs on the market that’s not only efficient, but is also great for multi-threaded and multi-core applications like audio and video editing. You can also do a bit of streaming to YouTube or Twitch if you wish. Also included is 16GB of RAM in a dual-channel configuration, giving you a slight performance boost. Even better, you get a 1TB SSD, so you aren’t going to bump up against your storage limit anytime soon.

The Alienware Aurora R14 is a fantastic gaming PC, and while it’s still expensive at $2,300, the $680 discount from Dell makes it very attractive. But if that’s still too rich for your budget, there are a few other great Cyber Monday gaming PC deals you can take advantage of.

