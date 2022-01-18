  1. Deals
We can’t believe how cheap curved gaming monitors are at Dell today

Andrew Morrisey
By

If you’re in search of some great desktop monitor deals, or some great gaming monitor deals more specifically, a pair of 32-inch gaming monitors are seeing impressive discounts at Dell today. Whether you are a gaming pro looking to expand your viewing experience while you get your game on, or somebody new to the gaming world on the hunt for components to build your very first gaming setup, each of these Dell gaming monitors is a great choice. They pair well with anything PC from our gaming PC deals, and any gaming laptop or PC you may use to drive your gaming experience. Read on for more details on these great gaming monitor deals happening at Dell today.

Dell S3222HG 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor — $280, was $450

Dell S3222HG 32-inch gaming monitor

Rocking some of the best modern gaming features you can hope to get in a gaming monitor, the Dell S3222HG 32-inch curved monitor looks great at the center of any gaming setup. It has a full HD native resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate, nearly three times the speed of refresh rates of most computer monitors. This, combined with a 1ms response time, keeps the image from lagging, stuttering, or breaking apart, an important feature when trying to immerse oneself in fast-paced gaming action. And speaking of immersion, the 32-inch display produces a great image, and the curved design of this gaming monitor pulls your peripheral vision into the game. The Dell S3222HG 32-inch curved monitor is fast, gorgeous, and with this great deal at Dell, it’s super affordable.

Dell S3222DGM 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor — $300, was $530

Dell 3222DGM 32-inch curved gaming monitor

The Dell S3222DGM 32-inch curved gaming monitor takes your gaming experience to the next resolution level, as it features a QHD display, which produces an amazing image with 77% more screen content than you’d get than a full HD gaming monitor. VA panel technology delivers high contrast playback with deeper blacks and brighter whites. All of these combine with the curved design to create a more lifelike, highly immersive gaming experience that will keep your attention on your adventures. With an enhanced cooling system, the Dell S3222DGM 32-inch curved gaming monitor will have you lost in your games for hours at a time. It’s immersive, efficient, and cutting edge — and it’s only $300 at Dell today.

