The Dell G15 gaming laptop is ridiculously cheap today

Gamers in search of great gaming laptop deals need look no further than Dell today. The computer giant is stepping up with a massive discount on its wildly popular G15 gaming laptop, which you can take home for just $700 right now. This makes for a savings of $469, as the G15 gaming laptop typically goes for $1,169 as built for this deal. This savings can free up some cash for you to scour some of the best gaming monitor deals to pair with the Dell G15 gaming laptop. Free shipping is included with your purchase of the G15.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

Dell is one of the more familiar names when it comes to computers, and with lots of great gaming laptop options available for taking on the best PC games, Dell has become one of the premier names in gaming as well. One of Dell’s most popular gaming laptop options is the G15, in part because of its affordability, but also because of the value that come with its price point. Like all of the best gaming laptops, the G15 packs high-level performance into a mobile shell that’s ready to go anywhere with you for gaming adventures. As it’s built for this deal, the G15 has an 11th-generation six-core Intel i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, along with 8GB of RAM. These specs combine to create a lag-free, tear-free, and stable gaming experience even during the most intense and fast-paced gaming situations.

When it comes to immersing you visually into your favorite games, the Dell G15 gaming laptop does so with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen. It’s an LED-backlit display with a narrow border, which keeps the laptop’s footprint as small as possible without sacrificing screen size. This screen is still on the larger size as laptops go these days, giving you plenty of room to sink into visuals and settle into your games. Battery life is top notch on the G15 gaming laptop, even with all of the performance capability it brings to your gaming experience. A 512GB solid-state drive provides ample storage space for your gaming library, and the G15 also features Alienware’s Command Center software, which allows you to game better and calibrate your hardware and software to your liking.

For just $700 you can take home the Dell G15 gaming laptop, as Dell has it marked down from $1,169. This is a total savings of $469, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

