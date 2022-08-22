 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing
  4. Gaming

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is ridiculously cheap today

Andrew Morrisey
By
Dell 15 Gaming Laptop front view showing display and keyboard deck.

Gamers in search of great gaming laptop deals need look no further than Dell today. The computer giant is stepping up with a massive discount on its wildly popular G15 gaming laptop, which you can take home for just $700 right now. This makes for a savings of $469, as the G15 gaming laptop typically goes for $1,169 as built for this deal. This savings can free up some cash for you to scour some of the best gaming monitor deals to pair with the Dell G15 gaming laptop. Free shipping is included with your purchase of the G15.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

Dell is one of the more familiar names when it comes to computers, and with lots of great gaming laptop options available for taking on the best PC games, Dell has become one of the premier names in gaming as well. One of Dell’s most popular gaming laptop options is the G15, in part because of its affordability, but also because of the value that come with its price point. Like all of the best gaming laptops, the G15 packs high-level performance into a mobile shell that’s ready to go anywhere with you for gaming adventures. As it’s built for this deal, the G15 has an 11th-generation six-core Intel i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, along with 8GB of RAM. These specs combine to create a lag-free, tear-free, and stable gaming experience even during the most intense and fast-paced gaming situations.

When it comes to immersing you visually into your favorite games, the Dell G15 gaming laptop does so with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen. It’s an LED-backlit display with a narrow border, which keeps the laptop’s footprint as small as possible without sacrificing screen size. This screen is still on the larger size as laptops go these days, giving you plenty of room to sink into visuals and settle into your games. Battery life is top notch on the G15 gaming laptop, even with all of the performance capability it brings to your gaming experience. A 512GB solid-state drive provides ample storage space for your gaming library, and the G15 also features Alienware’s Command Center software, which allows you to game better and calibrate your hardware and software to your liking.

For just $700 you can take home the Dell G15 gaming laptop, as Dell has it marked down from $1,169. This is a total savings of $469, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

These over-ear Sennheiser headphones are $150 off today

Sennheiser Momentum placed on a wooden surface.

This HP Omen gaming PC deal cuts $650 off the price

HP Omen 45L with the front panel removed.

Alienware gaming monitors got huge price cuts at Dell today

Alienware 25 gaming monitor in the middle of a full gaming computer setup with mouse, keyboard, computer, and headphones.

Best video game deals for August 2022

The best student cell phone plans and deals in 2022

Visible wireless logo on phone that's being held up.

These NVIDIA Studio laptops are uniquely crafted for content creators

NVIDIA Studio laptops for content creators 2022.

Best Nest Thermostat deals for August 2022

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1

Best Dyson Deals: Save on purifying fans, cordless vacuums

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaning a mess made by a baby.

Amazon’s Choice gaming keyboard is only $20 today

Amazon's Choice EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard with RGB backlit keys.

Dell’s best value desktop PC is $520 in its back-to-school sale

The Dell Inspiron Desktop, on its own.

Alienware’s new X14 gaming laptop just got a $300 price cut

Alienware x14 gaming laptop with an Alienware logo.

Back-to-school sale: Dell’s RTX 3050 gaming laptop is $700 today

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop on a white background.

Don’t miss Walmart’s huge air fryer clearance sale

The Instant Pot Vortex air fryer with cooked chicken inside.