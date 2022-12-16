Get this Dell gaming laptop for under $1000 today

If you’re on a tight budget but still want to game on the move, we’ve spotted one of the best gaming laptop deals for that very event. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop for $800. Ordinarily priced at $950, you save $150 off the usual price making this great value gaming system even more appealing than usual. Ideal for anyone with limited space at home or in their dorm, let’s take a look at why you need it. And remember — Dell deals rarely last long so you might need to hit buy sooner rather than later.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is one of the best gaming laptops for anyone on a budget. Think of it as like spending money on one of the best laptops for work purposes, but with the advantage of getting some gaming in. For the price, you get the latest 12th generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. We’d have liked to have seen more memory and storage space but at this price, it makes perfect sense. Additionally, you get the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card ensuring you can play games easily enough.

The Dell G15 gaming laptop also has a great display in the form of its 15.6-inch full HD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Anti-glare properties and 250 nits of brightness all add up to give you a superior experience while you play. The laptop also has an Alienware-inspired thermal design to keep things cool while you play. There’s also Game Shift technology so you can boost the performance of your laptop as needed, with Alienware Command Center giving you even more functionality. It all ensures the Dell G15 gaming laptop is a quality and well-rounded system for anyone who wants to game without spending a fortune.

Normally priced at $950, the Dell G15 gaming laptop is down to $800 for a limited time only at Dell. A saving of $150, this is a good time to treat yourself to a new gaming laptop without spending a fortune. Buy it now before you miss out.

