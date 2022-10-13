The new Dell G16 gaming laptop is still on sale post-Prime Day

If you’re familiar with Dell’s G15 Gaming Laptop, then you likely already have familiarity with the new G16 and that it’s a nice upgrade. Of course, it’s still relatively new, so we’re happy to see Dell laptop deals on it, meaning you can pick up the G16 from Dell for $1,140, a $200 discount on the list price of $1,340.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop

The G16 is a budget gaming laptop, with the most significant change from the G15 being the larger screen that brings its overall size to 16 inches. That also means that you get the much superior 16:10 aspect ratio that gives you a better screen view, and if that weren’t enough, the resolution has been upgraded to 2K, which, combined with the 16-inch screen, is the perfect sweet spot. Powering all that is the RTX 3050 Ti, which we wish was slightly more powerful given the new screen but is enough to run the majority of games at reasonable graphical settings at 2K. You also get an Intel i7-12700H, a higher-end CPU that can knock most games out of the park, including ones that use synthetic frames and would otherwise overburden lower-end CPUs.

As for RAM, you get two 8GB sticks for a total of 16GB of DDR5, the latest and fastest RAM on the market, and since there are two of them, they’re running in dual-channel mode, giving you much more performance. On the other hand, storage comes in at a 512GB SSD, which may not be enough for those gamers who play AAA games that take up 50GB or more of space, so it might be worth grabbing an external hard drive deal to supplement it. The battery is also somewhat unimpressive, so expect to be plugged in when gaming, although that can be said for most budget gaming laptops. Since you will likely be using this as a desktop replacement, consider also checking out some gaming monitor deals for when you’re playing at your desk.

Overall, the G16 is a study in compromises; with a better screen and not much of a GPU upgrade, it’s still a great budget gaming laptop, especially for the $1,140 price from Dell — a $200 discount. That said, if you want to splurge a little, there are a few more great gaming laptop deals to look at for some options.

