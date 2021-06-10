If you’ve been itching to buy yourself a new gaming laptop for a while then we’ve got an amazing deal from Dell for you. Right now, you can snap up the Dell G5 15 gaming laptop for just $700, saving you a huge $340 on the usual price. Working out at over 30% off the regular price, there’s never been a better time to enjoy the delights of gaming on the move for less. With powerful specs and a great design, you’re sure to be delighted with this Dell G5 15 gaming laptop. Be quick though — stock at this price is strictly limited.
The Dell G5 15 gaming laptop offers a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, plus a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. That’s all you could want at this price to ensure you can game on the move. Alongside that is a 15.6-inch full HD screen so you can see all the action unfold easily. While we haven’t specifically reviewed this model, we have looked at past Dell G5 laptops and were pretty impressed. That continues to be the trend here, especially with such a chunky discount involved.
Much of that success is down to how well designed the Dell G5 15 gaming laptop is. It has a dual-fan cooling system so it spreads out heat even during intense gaming sessions. It’s also possible to use the Alienware Command Center to maximize the fans during pivotal moments so — again — you won’t have to worry about any freezing issues. Other useful features include dual speakers with Nahimic 3D audio and a great battery life.
If you’re keen to game on the move but don’t want to break the bank, you’ll be delighted with the Dell G5 15 gaming laptop offering all the key things you could need.
More laptop deals
If you haven’t decided on the Dell G5 gaming laptop, we have plenty of other great Dell laptop deals for you to check out. In addition, if you know a gaming laptop is for you and you can stretch a little further, our gaming laptop deals will find the right offer for you. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something more general, we have all the best laptop deals too.
