Dell has the Best Black Friday laptop deals you can shop today

The best Black Friday deals are with us already and that means we’re shining a spotlight on the best Dell Black Friday deals in particular. With some great offers going on, it can be hard to know where to start so we’ve focused on four of the best Dell Black Friday laptop deals going on at the moment. In each case, the laptop fulfils a certain role so there’s something for every budget and requirement here. Read on while we take you through them.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 — $280, was $355

In terms of Dell laptop deals, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 looks pretty sweet. As you’d expect from one of the best laptop brands, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 packs a lot in for the price. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, plus 128GB of SSD storage. Unlike many other laptops at this price, it also has a 15.6-inch display so it’s ideal if you need some decent screen space on a budget. It looks pretty stylish too plus has a sustainable design.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $700, was $985

As far as Black Friday gaming laptop deals go, the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop is rather appealing. With a chunky discount, you get a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 256GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is the all-important Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card plus a 15.6-inch display so you can see everything going on in your favorite games. It has an Alienware-inspired thermal design too for great airflow and optimal cooling no matter how hard you’re pushing the laptop. Just what you need from a well-priced gaming laptop.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $750, was $950

One of the best laptops right now, the Dell XPS 13 is the pick of the Dell XPS deals out there right now. It has an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, plus a stylish 13.3-inch full HD display. Everything about it is well designed including a smaller but better webcam and bezels that are thinner than you’ll come across in most other laptops. It’s a truly gorgeous and lightweight laptop in every way.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus Laptop — $930, was $1,025

For those looking for a larger screen, there’s the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus Laptop. Besides its 16-inch display, it has an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 256GB of SSD storage. It’s ideally suited for multitasking thanks to its larger screen while still being well-designed so this is far from an overly chunky system. It has a robust thermal management system too so it stays cool while working efficiently.

