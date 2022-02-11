This Dell 2-in-1 is $239 off right now

Picking up 2-in-1 laptop deals can drastically improve your productivity. In laptop mode, you can use the keyboard and touchpad to type up reports, work in spreadsheets, or use editing software. When you want to watch videos or write notes, all you need to do is flip them around to have a fully-fledged tablet. Since 2-in-1 devices can be pretty expensive, you can take advantage of this fantastic discount today on the Dell website. Right now, you can pick up the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop for just $480, which is a massive $239 off the regular price of $719. That’s easily one of the best Dell laptop deals you can get right now.

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is a great value device, blending together solid specifications and great functionality for a rock-bottom price. This particular model is equipped with an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 256GB of fast SSD storage, and 8GB of DDR4 memory. That’s plenty of power for doing everyday tasks, such as browsing the web, doing research, or even light photo editing. It has a 14-inch Full HD, LED-backlit touchscreen, with narrow bezels and a great screen-to-body ratio. You can also get an optional Active Pen from Dell if you want a stylus specifically for sketching or note-taking.

It’s also a beautifully-designed device, with a form factor that rivals even the best 2-in-1 laptops. The Inspiron 14 has a sleek, aluminum metal gray cover and a surprisingly compact size. The hinge is sturdy, and you can pick between various viewing modes depending on what works best for you. You can have it in tent mode for movie-watching, tablet mode for relaxing on the couch, and laptop mode for working on the next great American novel. If you need to hop into video calls, there’s an HD webcam with dual-array microphones. There’s even a physical camera shutter so you can protect your privacy at all times. This laptop also offers fantastic connectivity, with a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, and an HDMI port so you can quickly pair it with a second display.

Great 2-in-1 laptops are rarely this cheap, so if this seems like the perfect daily driver for you, don’t miss out on this discount. Right now, you can get the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 for just $480, which is a huge $239 off the regular price tag of $719. This deal could end at any time, so hit that Buy Now button below as soon as you can.

