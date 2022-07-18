Today, Dell is offering one of our favorite monitor deals on a super versatile portable monitor that is exactly what you need to take your work-from-home setup (or work-from-anywhere setup, for that matter) to the next level. Originally $400, the 14-inch Dell C1422H Portable Monitor is on sale for 25%, saving you $100, for a total price of $300. It’s hard to say how long this deal will last, so be sure to check it out while you can. It’s never been more affordable to transform your setup no matter where you decide to work.

Why you should buy the 14-inch Dell C1422H Portable Monitor

If you’ve been searching for ways to improve your productivity, look no further than the 14-inch Dell C1422H Portable Monitor. This secondary external display is ultralight, ultrathin, and ultraportable, and at less than a pound and a half, it was made to go accompany you everywhere your work may take you. With dual-screens, you will get more done at home, at the office, at a coffee shop, or all of the above. It features In-Plane Switching technology which gives you wide viewing angles, which are perfect for collaboration. Control the backlight of your display to give you ideal viewing both indoors and outdoors. The Dell Portable Monitor is easy to use and even easier to set up, but should you encounter any issues, check out our guide to common multi-monitor problems, which may help you troubleshoot.

Even if you already own one of the best gaming monitors, it doesn’t mean that you wouldn’t also benefit from this Dell Portable Monitor. While your gaming monitor has surely got incredible graphics and a ton of power, it probably doesn’t fit into your bag for easy transport. If you work in a collaborative environment, having this portable external display is a game changer because it means sharing and presenting from anywhere and everywhere. It comes with a three-year advanced exchange service, too, so you know that it’s also protected during your travels.

This Dell Portable Monitor is plug-and-play enabled, meaning all you have to do is plug in the USB-C cable and you’re ready to get to work. You can set up the monitor to the left or the right of your laptop depending on which better serves your needs and your space. Best of all, it was made with the planet in mind. The Dell C1422H meets the latest regulatory and environmental standards including EPEAT Gold, RoHS Compliant, and Energy Star. Dell is committed to sustainability, not just with this portable monitor, but in its entire product lineup. If you’ve been craving a little extra screen real estate on the go, this is an offer you certainly don’t want to overlook.

Editors' Recommendations