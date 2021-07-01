Whether you’re fond of renewed electronics or not, sometimes it’s hard to deny them outright when there are so many amazing refurbished laptop deals. You can always get a better deal, and pay much less, on a refurbished system rather than buying brand new, and a lot of times there’s little to no difference. Factory recertified systems look, function, and perform like new. They come in different grades and conditions, as well, so you can always find something you’re comfortable with.

For the Fourth of July, Dell Refurbished is offering 40% off any item when you use coupon code DELL40USA21 at checkout. The code won’t work for clearance items or bulk orders, but everything else is fair game. For example, with that code, you can get a Dell Latitude 5590 Laptop — normally $860 — for just over $515. That’s $340 off the full price! It’s also an amazing deal.

Dell Refurbished may not offer the newest generation products, but you can save a lot of money by grabbing slightly older, yet still reasonably powerful systems. All systems are refurbished to the highest standards, and come with a 100-day limited warranty against problems or defects.

Buying refurbished also helps reduce e-waste, often created by throwing away old electronics and devices, which could still be effectively used.

As part of the program and the sale, you can buy refurbished laptops, desktops, fixed workstations, mobile workstations, monitors, and more. Since the coupon code works on any items, minus clearance, you have a great selection to choose from. To take advantage of the deal, just browse the sale and when you find something you want, add it to your shopping cart. Then, use the code DELL40USA21 in the “promo code” box, and be sure to hit APPLY! The price of the item should reflect the new total, with 40% off whatever was originally listed. Depending on where you live, you may even get free shipping.

Don’t want to take part in Dell’s Fourth of July refurbished laptop sale? Still interested in a factory recertified or refurbished system? There are plenty of other deals available, and we rounded up all of the best ones for you below.

