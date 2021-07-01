  1. Deals
Dell is slashing 40% off EVERY refurbished laptop

By
Dell Latitude 7390 Laptop against a white background.

Whether you’re fond of renewed electronics or not, sometimes it’s hard to deny them outright when there are so many amazing refurbished laptop deals. You can always get a better deal, and pay much less, on a refurbished system rather than buying brand new, and a lot of times there’s little to no difference. Factory recertified systems look, function, and perform like new. They come in different grades and conditions, as well, so you can always find something you’re comfortable with.

For the Fourth of July, Dell Refurbished is offering 40% off any item when you use coupon code DELL40USA21 at checkout. The code won’t work for clearance items or bulk orders, but everything else is fair game. For example, with that code, you can get a Dell Latitude 5590 Laptop — normally $860 — for just over $515. That’s $340 off the full price! It’s also an amazing deal.

Dell Refurbished may not offer the newest generation products, but you can save a lot of money by grabbing slightly older, yet still reasonably powerful systems. All systems are refurbished to the highest standards, and come with a 100-day limited warranty against problems or defects.

Buying refurbished also helps reduce e-waste, often created by throwing away old electronics and devices, which could still be effectively used.

As part of the program and the sale, you can buy refurbished laptops, desktops, fixed workstations, mobile workstations, monitors, and more. Since the coupon code works on any items, minus clearance, you have a great selection to choose from. To take advantage of the deal, just browse the sale and when you find something you want, add it to your shopping cart. Then, use the code DELL40USA21 in the “promo code” box, and be sure to hit APPLY! The price of the item should reflect the new total, with 40% off whatever was originally listed. Depending on where you live, you may even get free shipping.

More refurbished laptop deals available now

Don’t want to take part in Dell’s Fourth of July refurbished laptop sale? Still interested in a factory recertified or refurbished system? There are plenty of other deals available, and we rounded up all of the best ones for you below.

Lenovo ThinkPad L450 (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Windows 10 Pro, 14-Inch)

$334 $379
Everybody who likes Windows laptops loves ThinkPads, and refurbished models are available aplenty. Grab this one with an i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256 GB SSD -- perfect work specs -- for cheap.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple Refurbished Macs

Save up to $270
What's better than saving money on a refurbished MacBook? Buying a professionally recertified one directly from Apple. These MacBooks look and feel like new, and even come with an Apple warranty.
Buy at Apple

Dell Refurbished Laptops

As low as $255
The selection changes around a bit, but Dell always has solid refurbished laptops available at the Dell Outlet.
Buy at Dell

Apple MacBook Pro (2017, Intel Core i5 Dual Core, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Renewed)

$559 $649
If you want a beefy MacBook Pro but you're on a budget, this like new Amazon Renewed model from 2017 still packs recent hardware that won't feel too sluggish.
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro 15-Inch (2017, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$979 $1,085
Frequent video conferences? The Apple 15" MacBook Pro comes with a built-in FaceTime HD camera and omnidirectional mic to enhance the quality of your virtual meetings.
Buy at Amazon
RENEWED

13-Inch MacBook Pro w/Touch Bar, Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD (2019, Renewed)

$799 $840
Looking for one of the latest MacBook Pros but don't want to spend more than a grand? This 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro is Amazon Renewed in mint condition and packs great hardware for an everyday laptop.
Buy at Amazon
