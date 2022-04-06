This Dell gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate is 50% off

After upgrading your gaming rig with the discounts that you can enjoy from retailers’ gaming PC deals, the next step is to invest in a display that will do justice to your computer’s improved processing power. If you don’t have much money left, the good news is that you can take advantage of retailers’ gaming monitor deals. One of the offers that you won’t want to miss is Dell’s $220 discount for the 25-inch Dell S2522HG gaming monitor, which slashes its price to $210, less than half its original rice of $430.

The Dell S2522HG gaming monitor features a 25-inch display with Full HD resolution for a clear look at all the details of the games that you play, with the ultra-thin bezels providing an even more immersive experience as there’s minimal distractions. The gaming monitor also offers a 240Hz refresh rate, which is how often the image on the screen is updated, according to Digital Trends’ computer monitor buying guide. This means that there will be extremely smooth movements on the display, even during action-packed sequences.

Like the best gaming monitors, the Dell S2522HG offers a gray to gray response time of 1ms, so there won’t be any motion blur while you play. Further eliminating distortions such as screen treating and stuttering is the monitor’s support for NVIDIA’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro. Other features offered by the gaming monitor include ambient lighting for low-light environments, vents at the back that enable enhanced heat dispersal, and a fully adjustable stand that will let you position the screen at the most comfortable angle for you.

For a screen that matches the capabilities of your gaming PC, you can’t go wrong with the 25-inch Dell S2522HG gaming monitor. It’s currently available for less than half its original price of $430 from Dell, as a $220 discount brings its price all the way down to just $210. This is a limited-time deal though, so there’s a chance that it will end very soon. If you want to buy the Dell S2522HG gaming monitor at more than 50% off, don’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

