Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Hurry! 24- and 27-inch monitors are super cheap at Dell today

Aaron Mamiit
By

After taking advantage of desktop computer deals for upgrades, you should also buy a new monitor so that you can appreciate the improved processing power of your machine. If you’ve spent most of your budget on the CPU, don’t worry — with retailers’ desktop monitor deals, you’ll still be able to afford high-quality displays. If you’re on the hunt for one right now, you should check out the discounts offered by Dell, which is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry.

Here are two monitors that you can get for very cheap from Dell today — the 24-inch Dell SE2422H, which is down to $130 from its original price of $220 after a $90 discount, and the 27-inch Dell S2721HS, which is down to $200 from its original price of $350 after a $150 discount. If either offer catches your eye, you might want to hurry up with your purchase, because if you think about it too long, the deal may no longer be available by the time you get back.

24-inch Dell SE2422H — $130, was $220

27-inch Dell S2721HS — $200, was $350

24-inch Dell SE2422H — $130, was $220

A Dell monitor with a 24-inch display and a stand.

Dell is no stranger to Digital Trends’ best computer monitors with top-of-the-line models like the Dell P2720DC and the Dell UltraSharp U2720QE, but the brand also churns out reliable products on the budget end of the spectrum like the Dell SE2422H. It comes with a 24-inch screen with Full HD resolution and an up to 75Hz refresh rate, which refers to how often the image on the display is updated, according to our computer monitor buying guide. The monitor features a gray-to-gray response time, which indicates how fast it shows image transitions, of up to 5ms, and a built-in power supply unit and cable holder that helps reduce the clutter on your desk. For gamers, the Dell SE2422H supports AMD’s FreeSync technology, which eliminates screen tearing while you play.

27-inch Dell S2721HS — $200, was $350

The 27-inch Dell S2721HS monitor with a landscape scene on the screen.

If you prefer a slightly larger monitor, set your sights on the Dell S2721HS. The 27-inch screen with Full HD resolution features narrow bezels on three sides to minimize distraction, and it offers a refresh rate of up to 75Hz and a gray-to-gray response time of up to 4ms. The Dell S2721HS also supports AMD’s FreeSync technology, as well as ComfortView Plus, which reduces harmful blue light emissions that can affect eye comfort, without diminishing color accuracy.

