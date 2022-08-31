 Skip to main content
Dell XPS 13 price crashes below $900 in rare deal — but hurry!

Jennifer Allen
By
Dell XPS 13 on a white background.

One of the best options for anyone looking for a well-made laptop is the Dell XPS 13. In a rare move, it’s down to below $900 for a limited time only as part of Dell’s Labor Day sale. Normally priced at $950, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 for $850 right now, saving you $100 off the usual price. A great laptop for anyone who wants to work on the move in style, we strongly recommend this laptop for pretty much everyone. Easily one of the best laptop deals around, we’re here to tell you just why you need it in your life.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 is stunning both inside and outside for this price. One of the best laptops you can buy right now, it offers an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. In addition, you get a 13.3-inch full HD screen with InfinityEdge technology so there are narrow bezels surrounding it. That might still sound fairly standard at this price but Dell is one of the best laptop brands for a reason — it knows how to get the most out of its designs.

With the Dell XPS 13, it fits into an 11-inch form factor despite having a 13.3-inch screen. Being so lightweight and slender, it’s great if you need to commute with a laptop regularly or if you’re looking to take it to your dorm or classroom with you. Its display is great, too, thanks to 400 nits of brightness and wide viewing angles so it’s capable of working in nearly every situation imaginable. Even the Dell XPS 13’s webcam is excellent, being smaller than before yet offering better picture quality than previous models.

The Dell XPS 13 frame is cut from a block of aluminum in two pieces, so it’s highly durable and looks fantastic. Even its carbon fiber palm rest has been designed via inspiration from the aerospace industry so it looks and feels great. It’s things like this that make the Dell XPS 13 one of the best Dell laptop deals around, thanks to it being so thoughtfully crafted.

Normally priced at $950, the Dell XPS 13 is down to $850 right now when you buy direct from Dell. An important discount of $100, it’s just turned even more attractive for anyone who wants to work well on the move and in style. Buy it now before the deal ends.

