Back-to-school deal: the Dell XPS 13 is $450 off today

Consistently one of the laptop deals you need to keep an eye out for, the Dell XPS 13 with a touchscreen is on sale right now at Dell. Normally priced at $1,600, it’s down to $1,150 for a limited time only, saving you $450 off the usual price. One of the best Dell XPS deals around, this system is ideal if you want to work productively on the move while also doing so in style. Snap it up now before the sale ends or read on while we explain why you need it in your life.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop

Easily one of the more attractive Dell laptop deals at the moment, the Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop is always a great purchase for anyone looking for power in a sleek form. It offers an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor as well as 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage so it has everything you need to work efficiently. Along with all that, it has a truly gorgeous screen thanks to its 13.3-inch touchscreen panel being a 4K display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160.

It’s all packed into a small form, too, as Dell has managed to squeeze the Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop into an 11-inch form factor so it’s truly lightweight. A three-sided InfinityEdge display means you can barely see where the bezels are with 400 nits of brightness and great wide viewing angles ensuring the Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop is truly flexible. It even has a smaller webcam than before while still working far more efficiently, thanks to its superior lens that improves video quality and reduces noise.

Cut from a block of aluminum, the Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop is also more durable than most laptops while looking incredibly stylish. It’s those little things that soon add up to make the Dell XPS 13 one of the best laptops around.

Normally priced at $1,600, the Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop is down to $1,150 for a limited time only at Dell. With a big saving of $450 to be enjoyed, this is the ideal time to treat yourself to something high-end as you head back to class or you upgrade your home office setup.

