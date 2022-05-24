If you’re looking for the perfect laptop deals for work and school, you can’t go wrong with a Dell XPS 13. Not only are these machines powerful to handle any workload you throw at them, but they come with sleek designs and impressive displays. Right now, you can find one of the best Dell laptop deals we’ve seen all year on its website. Pick up a Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop for just $882, a huge $588 discount on the regular price of $1,470. Keep reading to discover why the Dell XPS 13 is one of today’s most beloved laptops.

The Dell XPS 13 Touch is nearly a perfect laptop. In fact, in our Dell XPS 13 review, we called it “the best there is” because of its fantastic design, power, and solid performance, making it one of the best daily driver laptops in the market. This particular configuration is equipped with an 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, a dual-core, four-thread chip with balanced performance that provides excellent battery life. You’ll likely be able to get a full day of use out of this before needing to plug it in. You also have a speedy 256GB solid-state drive and 8GB of fast LPDDR4x onboard memory. This also has Wi-Fi 6 for excellent wireless connectivity.

One of the best features of this Dell XPS 13 is the display. This model has a 13.4-inch 3840 x 2400 touchscreen panel. It is a phenomenal screen for content consumption, web browsing, and general use. It also has 500 nits of brightness, which lets you see everything clearly in any lighting conditions. The XPS 13 is also known for its fantastic keyboard and trackpad, and this one does not disappoint. The keys are tactile and responsive, and the trackpad is smooth to the touch with excellent gesture support. That means you can easily stay productive on the go, even when you’re in a coffee shop or on a train.

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops out right now, and the touchscreen on this unit makes it even better. You can get it on Dell’s website today for a big discount; it’s priced at just $882, $588 off the standard price of $1,470. This deal could end at any time, so hit the Buy Now button below before it’s too late!

Editors' Recommendations