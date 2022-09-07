Dell’s XPS 13 MacBook Pro rival is $550 off for a limited time

If you’re looking for a laptop that’s both stylish and powerful, you need the Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop from Dell. Right now, it’s on sale, making it one of the best laptop deals around. Normally priced at $1,450, you can snap it up for only $900, meaning a considerable saving of $550 can be enjoyed today. It’s a great time to buy this laptop; the Dell XPS 13 is one of the best around and is sure to enhance your productivity levels as well as make you feel as if you’ve bought a high-end system. Let’s take more of a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 Touch

Dell laptop deals are always a great opportunity to get more for your money and we really can’t recommend the Dell XPS 13 enough. Over the years, it’s gone from strength to strength becoming a laptop that can truly rival the MacBook Pro if you’re keen to stick with Windows. It’s gorgeous to look at as it’s cut from a block of aluminum so it’s far more durable than many other machines while also looking super stylish.

Under the hood, the Dell XPS 13 offers an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The latter is particularly useful if you’re looking to store a lot of files on the move without needing to rely on the cloud for storage. The Dell XPS 13 also offers a gorgeous-looking 13.3-inch UHD screen with a resolution of 3840 x 2160. As the model name suggests, it’s also a touchscreen so you can be more tactile with your work rather than sticking with the trackpad and keyboard.

It’s all well-designed in the way you’d expect from one of the best laptop brands around. Somehow, all that fits into an 11-inch form factor so you get all the benefits of one of the best laptops around while also enjoying the fact that it’s much lighter and more portable than most.

Delightful in every way, the Dell XPS 13 Touch is currently on sale at Dell and down to $900. Normally priced at $1,450, you save $550 off the usual price, making this a great time to treat yourself to a powerful system to ensure you can work well on the move.

