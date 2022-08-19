 Skip to main content
Back-to-school deal: the Dell XPS 15 is $700 off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
A Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop sits on an office desk next to an external monitor.

Students who are looking for laptop deals to help with their return to school should turn their attention to Dell’s $700 discount for the Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop, which brings its price down to $1,600 from its original price of $2,300. There are many reasons why Dell XPS deals are always in high demand — if you want a laptop that promises powerful performance and unwavering reliability, then you should take advantage of this offer while you still can.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop

Dell is one of the best laptop brands, which is why you should never ignore Dell laptop deals like this one for the Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop. It’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which our laptop buying guide says is necessary for running intensive applications. The laptop can support students in graphic design or multimedia art, for example, and it will also be able to smoothly switch between apps if you’ll be multitasking when making reports or presentations.

Performance isn’t the only thing that catapulted the Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop to the top of Digital Trends’ best 15-inch laptops though. Working on its 15.6-inch OLED display with 3.5K resolution is easy on the eyes, while the very narrow bezels maximize the laptop’s size with a 92.9% screen-to-body ratio. It also comes with Windows 11 Home, pre-installed in the laptop’s 512GB SSD that should provide sufficient space for all the apps and files that you need. You have complete control over the Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop through the Dell Power Manager, which will let you choose among quiet, performance, cool, and optimized modes, depending on what you need at any given time.

The new academic year means the return of demanding school requirements, but the Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop is here to help with that. It’s still not that cheap at $1,600, but Dell’s $700 discount on the laptop’s original price of $2,300 provides amazing value for a machine that will be able to keep up with all the homework. There’s no telling how much stock is left in this clearance sale from Dell, but just to be sure that you’re able to avail the offer, you should finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

