This Dell XPS 17 with an Nvidia RTC 3060 is $345 off right now

Creatives and gamers alike can celebrate with the laptop deals taking place at Dell today, one of which sees the powerhouse Dell XPS 17 laptop with a 14-core processor and Nvidia RTC 3060 graphics card discounted to a price of a just $2,649. This beefed-up XPS laptop would normally cost $2,994, making for a savings of $345. This is one of the more impressive Dell laptop deals available right now, particularly for computer users who need maximum performance. Free shipping is also included with your purchase.

For decades, Dell has been known as one of the best laptop brands, and it lives up to its name with the Dell XPS 17 laptop. It’s a regular competitor with the extremely popular MacBook Pro as one of the best laptops for video editing, and with this souped-up version, the XPS 17 is an even more impressive option for photographers, video editors, and other users who need as much power as they can get in a laptop. The XPS 17 laptop has some impressive specs, which include a 14-core Intel i9 processor, 32GB of system RAM, a 1TB solid-state drive, and the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6GB of its own RAM. These all combine to make a ferocious creative tool, and a laptop that can compete with the best gaming laptops.

But the Dell XPS 17 isn’t just great for power users. It’s the kind of laptop that can slide into any workflow, and can accommodate the needs of anyone working on the go. Its 17-inch Full HD screen makes taking in movies and other content an immersive experience, and with its slightly larger frame, the XPS 17 laptop is able to store a larger battery. This allows for longer battery life even with all of its impressive performance specs. Four Thunderbolt 4 ports make connecting to external hard drives and monitors commonplace, and it even comes with a comfortable keyboard and fingerprint reader. If you’re uncertain what your laptop needs are, you can explore more deeply with our laptop buying guide.

One of the best Dell XPS deals you’ll find, this powerful Dell XPS 17 laptop is just $2,649 at Dell right now. That’s a savings of $345 from its regular price of $2,994, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

