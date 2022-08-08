The Dell XPS 17 isn’t cheap, but it is $700 off

While some laptops are very affordable, you’re going to have to spend some cash if you need a machine that’s powerful and dependable. Fortunately, there are laptop deals that will let you enjoy savings in the process, such as Dell’s $700 discount for the Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop, which brings its price down to $2,100 from its original price of $2,800. It’s still not cheap by any means, but this clearance sale will let you stretch your budget to get one of the best laptops in the market right now — take advantage of it while it’s still online.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop

Dell is one of the best laptop brands, with its XPS models setting the bar for the industry. This is why shoppers should pay attention when these machines, such as the Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop, are part of Dell laptop deals. In terms of performance, the Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop won’t have a problem keeping up with demanding tasks through its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. It also comes with 32GB of RAM, which is recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need if you’re planning to use the laptop for functions such as editing high-quality videos and photos.

The Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop is on top of Digital Trends’ best 17-inch laptops not just for its performance though, as the machine also features outstanding build quality while maintaining a thin and light design despite its 17-inch 4K Ultra HD+ touchscreen. The laptop is also equipped with a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so that you can start using it right away, and an advanced thermal design that includes dual opposite outlet fans and a vapor chamber spanning its whole width to keep it running at optimum condition even when you’re using intensive apps.

Dell XPS deals don’t usually last long because these laptops are known for their performance and reliability, and we expect the same from Dell’s offer for the Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop. You can get it now for $2,100, after a $700 discount to the machine’s original price of $2,800, but you have to hurry because we’re not sure how much stock Dell has left in this clearance sale. Once the deal is gone, we’re not sure if it will ever return, so finalize your purchase now if you don’t want to miss out on this reduced price for the Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop.

Editors' Recommendations