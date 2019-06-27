Digital Trends
Deals

Dell drops deals on XPS and Inspiron laptops ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019

Lucas Coll
By

With July 4 and Prime Day approaching, we’re quickly entering one of the best times of the year (and arguably the best time of the summer) for techies to score deals. Online retailers are already gearing up to offer some solid discounts on all sorts of big ticket items like computers, and Dell has a few sweet deals going right now on a variety of its laptop PCs.

Aside from HP, Dell is one of the “old guard” in the world of Windows computers, and this decades-old company is still putting out a great selection of some of the best machines on the market. We’ve smoked out a few of our favorite picks from this pre-Prime Day sale, so whether you’re after a no-frills Windows work machine or want the latest and greatest 2-in-1, you’ll find what you’re looking for right here:

Dell Inspiron 17 5000 Laptop

dell inspiron 17 5000

One of the appeals of Windows laptops has always been their affordability relative to MacBooks. Current-gen Apple laptops start at around $1,000, which is the price territory for mid- to upper-range Windows PCs – and the budget-friendly Dell Inspiron 17 5000 comes in at half that right now. This is a 17-inch laptop, putting it into the “desktop replacement” size category for users who want a larger workstation and don’t need a super-portable ultrabook (if that’s what you want, though, then check out our other picks).

Under the hood, the Dell Inspiron 17 5000 runs on an Intel Core i3-6006U processor and 8GB of RAM, which aren’t bleeding-edge specs but are more than enough for work, entertainment, and general daily use. Its 17.3-inch display has a Full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, and for storage, you’ve got a sizeable 1TB HDD. A $249 discount means you can score this no-nonsense general use laptop for $500 from Dell right now.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop

Dell XPS 13

Users after the best lightweight Windows ultrabook out there would be hard-pressed to find a better one than the Dell XPS 13. Our review team named the 2018 model the best 13-inch laptop that you can buy (a crown it has held for awhile now, in spite of growing competition in the ultrabook market) owing to its great build quality and performance despite its compact size. Its 13.3-inch display has a crisp Full HD resolution, and it runs on an 8th generation Intel Core i7-8565U quad-core CPU and 16GB of RAM for snappy multi-tasking.

For storage, the XPS 13 packs a 256GB high-speed solid state drive, and this featherweight Windows ultrabook also offers great battery life for a day’s worth of work and play. The updated Dell XPS 13 would normally set you back $1,519, but Dell has this laptop discounted by $169 ahead of July 4 and Prime Day, knocking the price down to $1,350.

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 Laptop

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

Whereas the XPS 13 above has a more traditional laptop design, Dell’s XPS line also includes some excellent 2-in-1 convertible laptops. The XPS 15 2-in-1 is larger than its 13-inch sibling but is still super-slim and light with a 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen display. This touch display can fold flat as well thanks to its 360-degree hinges, letting you convert this laptop into a tablet-like device when you want to (you can also prop it up and use the keyboard as a stand).

The Dell XPS 15 runs on an 8th-gen Intel Core i7-8750G quad-core CPU and 8GB of RAM, while its Radeon RX Vega M GL GPU with 4GB of VRAM allows you to enjoy some light gaming as well. It also comes loaded with a 256GB SSD for storage. At $1,500 after a $279 discount, the Dell XPS 15 is a great deal on a high-end 2-in-1 ultrabook that offers a lot of versatility.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, pre-Prime Day deals, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Predictions for July 15 and the best deals now
target black friday
News

Target takes aim at Prime Day with no-membership-required Deal Days, July 15-16

It's certainly no coincidence that Target announced Target Deal Days the day after Amazon nailed down the schedule for Prime Day 2019. Other major retailers don't really have a choice to skip one of the busiest shopping events of the year.
Posted By Bruce Brown
black decker air fryer amazon deal
Deals

Amazon slashes 47% off of this Air Fryer so you can eat cleaner this summer

Prepare crispy and healthy meals for your friends and family using the Black & Decker Purify 2-Liter Air Fryer (HF110SBD). It usually rings in at $149, but with Amazon’s hefty discount, you can get one for only $70.
Posted By Erica Katherina
lg 55 inch 4k tv deal um7300 walmart
Deals

You won’t find a brand-new 55-inch LG 4K TV cheaper than this

It's rare to find a two-month-old 4K TV in the discount bin, but that's just where the 55-inch LG UM7300 has wound up, having had its price slashed from $700 down to only $500 at Walmart.
Posted By Josh Levenson
amazon prime day 2019 date announced and best deals so far
Deals

Prime Day 2019 starts on July 15: Here are the best Amazon deals so far

Amazon Prime Day will span 48 hours this year, with the best deals beginning as early as first thing Monday, July 15, and running through July 16. This is the longest Amazon Prime Day ever.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for June 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for June 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for June 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 back logo
Deals

Best Prime Day Apple deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019

Although Prime Day hasn’t kicked off yet, there are still some nice Apple deals to be had ahead of the big event. We’ve rounded up a few right here, along with a quick and handy guide detailing what you can expect to see come Prime Day.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Deals

Walmart gives refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 models deep discounts

If the high cost of a new Apple Watch gives you heartburn, why not consider a refurbished one instead? Walmart is offering discounts of up to $200 off the normal retail price on select refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 models.
Posted By Ed Oswald
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 in hand
Deals

Best deals before Prime Day: Apple Watch, iPad, and 4K TV discounts

If you've been hoping to pick up some Alexa-enabled devices for cheap, Amazon Prime Day is probably your best bet. But that doesn't mean there aren't some discounts you don't need to wait for.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Predictions for July 15 and the best deals now

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
microsoft surface pro 6 deal ahead of amazon prime day featured
Deals

Amazon drops $300 off of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 ahead of Prime Day 2019

In advance of Prime Day, Amazon has dropped the price of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with type cover to just under $1,000. Begin your Prime Day prep by crossing this deeply discounted 2-in-1 laptop off your shopping list early.
Posted By William Hank
amazon products fathers day sale cloud cam 3 pack
Deals

Amazon cuts sweet deals on smart home devices in advance of Prime Day

Now that we know Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs through July 16, we've begun our search for teaser deals leading up to the event. Amazon uses its smart home device brands to build excitement for Prime Day.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ebay paypal adyen hq
Deals

If Amazon crashes again on Prime Day, eBay has your back

Remember how Amazon's site crashed at the start of Prime Day last year? Well, in a tongue-in-cheek marketing stunt, eBay says it'll add a slew of extra bargains to its own sale if another outage occurs on Prime Day on July 15.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon slashes the price of eufy boostiq 11s robot vacuum in pre prime day sale robovac 2
Smart Home

Amazon drops the price of eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S robot vacuum before Prime Day

As predicted, Amazon has begun to feed Prime Day 2019 fever with exciting deals leading up to the July 15 and 16 monster sales event. Today's 24-hour sale of the highly-rated eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is a price drop we can't resist.
Posted By Bruce Brown