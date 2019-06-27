Share

With July 4 and Prime Day approaching, we’re quickly entering one of the best times of the year (and arguably the best time of the summer) for techies to score deals. Online retailers are already gearing up to offer some solid discounts on all sorts of big ticket items like computers, and Dell has a few sweet deals going right now on a variety of its laptop PCs.

Aside from HP, Dell is one of the “old guard” in the world of Windows computers, and this decades-old company is still putting out a great selection of some of the best machines on the market. We’ve smoked out a few of our favorite picks from this pre-Prime Day sale, so whether you’re after a no-frills Windows work machine or want the latest and greatest 2-in-1, you’ll find what you’re looking for right here:

Dell Inspiron 17 5000 Laptop

One of the appeals of Windows laptops has always been their affordability relative to MacBooks. Current-gen Apple laptops start at around $1,000, which is the price territory for mid- to upper-range Windows PCs – and the budget-friendly Dell Inspiron 17 5000 comes in at half that right now. This is a 17-inch laptop, putting it into the “desktop replacement” size category for users who want a larger workstation and don’t need a super-portable ultrabook (if that’s what you want, though, then check out our other picks).

Under the hood, the Dell Inspiron 17 5000 runs on an Intel Core i3-6006U processor and 8GB of RAM, which aren’t bleeding-edge specs but are more than enough for work, entertainment, and general daily use. Its 17.3-inch display has a Full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, and for storage, you’ve got a sizeable 1TB HDD. A $249 discount means you can score this no-nonsense general use laptop for $500 from Dell right now.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop

Users after the best lightweight Windows ultrabook out there would be hard-pressed to find a better one than the Dell XPS 13. Our review team named the 2018 model the best 13-inch laptop that you can buy (a crown it has held for awhile now, in spite of growing competition in the ultrabook market) owing to its great build quality and performance despite its compact size. Its 13.3-inch display has a crisp Full HD resolution, and it runs on an 8th generation Intel Core i7-8565U quad-core CPU and 16GB of RAM for snappy multi-tasking.

For storage, the XPS 13 packs a 256GB high-speed solid state drive, and this featherweight Windows ultrabook also offers great battery life for a day’s worth of work and play. The updated Dell XPS 13 would normally set you back $1,519, but Dell has this laptop discounted by $169 ahead of July 4 and Prime Day, knocking the price down to $1,350.

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 Laptop

Whereas the XPS 13 above has a more traditional laptop design, Dell’s XPS line also includes some excellent 2-in-1 convertible laptops. The XPS 15 2-in-1 is larger than its 13-inch sibling but is still super-slim and light with a 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen display. This touch display can fold flat as well thanks to its 360-degree hinges, letting you convert this laptop into a tablet-like device when you want to (you can also prop it up and use the keyboard as a stand).

The Dell XPS 15 runs on an 8th-gen Intel Core i7-8750G quad-core CPU and 8GB of RAM, while its Radeon RX Vega M GL GPU with 4GB of VRAM allows you to enjoy some light gaming as well. It also comes loaded with a 256GB SSD for storage. At $1,500 after a $279 discount, the Dell XPS 15 is a great deal on a high-end 2-in-1 ultrabook that offers a lot of versatility.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, pre-Prime Day deals, and much more on our curated deals page.

Follow @dealsDT

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.