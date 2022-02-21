  1. Deals
This Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop is $400 cheaper today

Andrew Morrisey
By
Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop

The Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop just got a fantastic discount as part of the Presidents Day sales. If you want a laptop with a few tablet features, this is the model for you. You can never go wrong with the Dell XPS lineup, and the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop is getting a massive discount of $400 at Dell today. If you’re in the market for some great laptop deals, Dell XPS deals are a great place to start. That drops the price all the way down to $1,150, an impressive savings when compared to its regular price of $1,550. In fact, it’s one of the best Dell laptop deals we’ve come across, especially when you consider the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop comes with free shipping and 1 year of premium support included.

The Dell XPS laptop lineup is extremely popular, as it ranges from introductory laptops to laptops built for full-fledged creatives. The Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop falls into the category of a laptop that’s fit for anyone, particularly if you prefer the form factor of a laptop, but enjoy the functionality of a touchscreen. Part of that touchscreen functionality that the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop boasts of is a beautiful display that reaches 400 nits of brightness, making it a must-have laptop if you like to work outdoors, in bright coffee shops, or anywhere in which you don’t have control of the bright lights around you. The display also houses a revolutionary webcam that produces sharp video with less noise, a great feature to have as we move into an increasingly remote and digital working world.

The Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop also looks great and feels great, as it has a clean, minimal, modern design that allows for a comfortable keyboard and trackpad. It has a fingerprint reader for ultimate sign-in security, and even responds to voice commands from up to 14 feet away. A ton of ports make it great for users who work off of external hard drives or who like to connect secondary displays, and its battery life is top-notch, as the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop is designed in collaboration with Intel’s Evo platform to provide the perfect combination of performance, responsiveness, and battery life for anyone who needs to compute on the go.

You can save $400 on the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop over at Dell today, which is one of the largest discounts on this laptop we’ve seen. It’s currently marked down to $1,150, an impressive discount from its regular price of $1,550.

