Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Black Friday: Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum is $200 off — but hurry!

Jennifer Allen
By
Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum used in a living room.

Walmart Black Friday deals are the ideal time to buy a new cordless vacuum for less than usual. For instance, you can buy a Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum for $400 saving you $200 off the usual price of $600. A huge savings, this is a great way to snag a high-end vacuum cleaner for a lot less than usual. It’s all thanks to Walmart offering early Black Friday prices so you can beat the rush while still getting the items you want most. Here’s why it’s worth buying and how it will improve your home.

Why you should buy the Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum

Dyson Cyclone V10

Always a popular name in the best cordless vacuums world, Dyson is instantly a brand to pay attention to. With the Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum, you get the most powerful suction of any cord-free vacuum meaning it rivals the very best vacuums. It’s capable of picking up long hair and pet hair, while automatically detangling it. Three power modes give you plenty of flexibility with the whole thing designed to pick up both large debris and fine dust. Its torque drive cleaner head is Dyson’s most powerful one yet able to drive stiff nylon bristles into the carpet so that it can capture deep-down dirt.

While using it, you get up to 60 minutes of run time when using the basic mode, which should cover your home easily enough. Expect up to 40 minutes when tackling things with suction mode one, while you get up to 20 minutes for the most stubborn areas. You can also transform the Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum into a handheld vacuum so you can grab those awkward areas easily. It also has a useful and cool point-and-shoot bin emptying method to make every part of the Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum process convenient. A fully-sealed filtrations system also traps 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns so it’s great for allergies.

The Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum is enjoying a huge discount at Walmart right now. Ordinarily priced at $600, it’s down to $400 for a limited time only. A hefty savings of $200, this is a great time to upgrade your cleaning equipment for less.

