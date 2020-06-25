Dyson V7 cordless vacuum discounted to just $200 — today only

If you’ve always wanted a Dyson cordless stick vacuum, today’s your chance to take home a Dyson V7 Animal at Best Buy’s lowest price ever. You can save $200 in this 50%-off sale and buy the V7 Animal for only $200. The catch? You’ll need to act fast because this sale ends tonight at 11:59 PM (CT).

The Dyson V7 Animal is a cordless vacuum suitable for cleaning hard floors and carpeting. With a fully charged battery, you can vacuum continuously for up to 30 minutes. There’s also an extra-power Max mode for the toughest areas or extra debris. Max mode boosts the suction but also uses more battery power. You won’t need to use Max mode all the time, but if you did, the battery would run the V7 up to 6 minutes in that mode.

Like other Dyson V-series cordless models, the V7 Animal has a system for quickly detaching and attaching accessories. With a single button click, you can remove the long vacuum “stick” to convert the V7 Animal to a handheld vacuum. In its handheld configuration, the V7 Animal is perfect for cleaning stairs, chairs, and other furniture, and cupboards, and for utility work outside such as cleaning cars, boats, and workbenches.

In addition to the large brush bar cleaning head, the V7 Animal comes with a mini-motorized powerhead, a combination tool, and a crevice tool. Each of the accessories works with the vacuum in stick mode and handheld mode. In handheld mode with the mini-motorized tool using max mode suction, the V7 is perfect for pulling ground-in crumbs from upholstered furniture and car seats. As seen in one of the photos, the Dyson V7 with the stick and the combination tool is the way to remove spiderwebs and dust from ceiling corners and other high spots in your home.

You can empty the V7’s generous-sized dust bin hygienically by pushing a button with the cleaning head over a trash can. The Dyson V7 Animal comes with a docking station you can attach to a wall. While docked, the Dyson battery recharges fully in 3.5 hours.

Dyson’s V-series models have defined the cordless vacuum market. The Dyson V7 Animal is a powerful vacuum cleaner that helps clean all areas of your home. Best Buy’s one-day sale for the Dyson V7 Animal cuts the $400 list price in half, to just $200.

