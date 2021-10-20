Best Buy has some incredible Black Friday laptop deals today — From $99

The Best Buy Black Friday deals have started early this year and that means some fantastic deals on laptops and Chromebooks that you’ll find hard to resist right now. With so many great Black Friday deals out there, we’ve picked out some of the highlights from the sale, ensuring there’s something here for every budget and need. If the laptop for you isn’t here, we also have plenty of other great Black Friday laptop deals for you to check out. Read on while we guide you through them all.

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook — $99, was $259

The best Chromebooks for your needs don’t have to cost a fortune — this super cheap HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is a prime example. For just $99, you get an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, plus 32GB of eMMC Flash Memory storage. That’s everything you need to be able to work on the move or even watch your favorite shows via streaming services. Remarkably, the laptop looks pretty stylish for the price too plus it only weighs just under three pounds. What more could you need for the price?

HP 15.6-inch Laptop — $330, was $500

HP is one of the best laptop brands out there as this cheap HP 15.6-inch Laptop demonstrates. For the price, you get an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 256GB of SSD storage. It’s all contained within a stylish looking chassis that makes it look far more expensive than it is. Other features include HP Fast Charge support so it recharges from 0% to 50% in about 45 minutes plus there’s a fingerprint reader for added security too. Not bad at all for this low a price.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go — $550, was $700

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is an appealing device thanks to its 12.4-inch touch screen and reliable specs. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory plus 128GB of SSD storage. It looks really stylish too while still boasting up to 13 hours of battery life and an ultralight design. For working on the move in style, this is a bargain. It has everything you could need while looking suitably classy and expensive.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 — $900, was $1,000

Want to stretch your budget a little further? This Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is $100 off right now and offers some great functionality. It uses an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of memory plus 256GB of SSD storage. With plenty of screen space, it remains lightweight and stylish with an all-day battery that can be recharged to up to 80% in about an hour. It’s well designed for working on the move throughout the day.

