This solar-compatible Ecoflow portable power station is $330 off

If you live in an area where electricity interruptions happen often, or if you often go camping to enjoy the outdoors, a portable power station is a necessity. If you don’t own one yet, here’s a great opportunity to buy one for a much cheaper price than usual. From $1,099, the EcoFlow Delta portable power station is available from Amazon for just $769 after a 30% discount. That’s $330 in savings that you may miss if you don’t buy the device right now, so you should hurry up and proceed with the purchase.

Why you should buy the EcoFlow Delta portable power station

The EcoFlow Delta weighs only 30.9 pounds, but it doesn’t sacrifice capacity for portability because it offers a capacity of 1,260Wh. To give you an idea of how much power that is, you’ll be able to charge your smartphone 104 times and your laptop 19 times. With an output wattage that can go up to 1800W, the portable power station can even support power tools if you can’t wait for the electricity to come back on to finish a project. The EcoFlow Delta supports charging of up to 11 devices at the same time with a combination of AC, DC, and USB outlets, which is partly why we’ve selected it as the best for the campsite in our roundup of the best portable power stations.

You can choose to charge the EcoFlow Delta through an AC wall adapter for a full charge in 1.6 hours, or through a 12V car charger for a full charge in 10 hours. The portable power station is also compatible with solar panels. You’ll have to buy them separately, with a 400W panel charging the EcoFlow Delta completely within 4 to 8 hours.

There are many situations when you’ll wish you have the EcoFlow Delta, so you should buy it because it will be very tough if you find yourself in such circumstances without the portable power station. It’s down to a more affordable price of $769 on Amazon, following a $330 discount on its sticker price of $1,099. We’re not sure if the deal will still be available tomorrow, so if you want to make sure that you get the EcoFlow Delta portable power station at 30% off, it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction within the day.

Editors' Recommendations