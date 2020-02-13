Presidents Day has got most of us looking forward to a three-day weekend. Whether you’re going on a trip or staying in, chores are the last thing you want to do with all that extra time. While we can’t forego of all our responsibilities, floor care can at least be the least of your worries with a robot vacuum. This way, you can get vacuuming off the to-do list and actually think of more ways you can kick back and relax. February is all about love and it’s a good a time as ever to treat yourself to a perpetual little helper that won’t let you down. Right now, you’ll be able to come home to cleaner and more breathable spaces when you order either Ecovacs’s Deebot Ozmo 950 or Shark’s IQ R101AE along with discounts up to $101 from Amazon. You can even be eligible to knock off another $50 on top of their sale prices when you’re approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 950 — $699 ($101 off)

Ecovacs’ Deebot Ozmo 950 is not your ordinary round-shaped robot vacuum. Besides the fact that it has a circular disk protruding up top that houses all its laser mapping and anti-drop sensors, this little droid not only vacuums but also mops at the same time, thereby removing up to 99.3% of bacteria from your floors. Those suffering from allergies would sure be able to get a break from sneezing with HEPA filters to boot.

You won’t be stressing about switching gears from carpet to hard floors and vise versa. It has three levels of suction power for normal, max, and max-plus to tackle all kinds of messes. The Deebot Ozmo 950 is certainly capable to pick up ground-in dirt and the dust you don’t even see. While its 430ml dustbin is relatively small, it at least tries to make up with a lengthy battery life that can last up to 200 minutes for a nonstop clean. It sure won’t stop until the job is done as it only pauses to recharge. And when it is on mopping duty, you’ll be able to trust this practical hybrid not to go on carpets. It even sports a low profile of 9.3 centimeters to get under furniture and side brushes to drive all the dust toward its cleaning path.

The Deebot Ozmo 950 is wired with Smart Navi 3.0 that enables it to map out your entire home. Those who live in multiple stories or rather large homes would appreciate that it is smart enough to store and learn up to three different floor plans. Moreover, you’ll have the option to create your own floor plan through the interactive map by setting unlimited virtual boundaries (no-go zones). You can also utilize area mode or custom mode to clean specific rooms.

Since it’s Wi-Fi-enabled, it is able to update and map new spaces over the air and saves you from crouching down to program it. You’ll easily be able to charge your Deebot, schedule or adjust its clean, and view its status on the Ecovacs mobile app or by just asking Alexa or Google Assistant. Your ears will also be spared from the whirring sound of its motor as it makes for a quiet operation.

Normally priced at $800, it may not exactly spell out affordable but it is nonetheless competitively priced as robot vacuums with all the bells and whistles can go up to $1,000 or more. Snag your chance to get it for $101 less from Amazon today.

Shark IQ R101AE — $500 ($100 off)

If you can do without the mopping and more interested in not having to vacuum, then Shark’s IQ R101AE might just be the one that ticks all the right boxes. It boasts the best navigation system and unbeatable suction power Shark has to offer (in comparison to the RV700 series). The IQ R101AE is just as capable of cleaning after your pets, and itself, with an anti-tangle brush roll system and a self-emptying charging base.

The Shark IQ R101AE would hardly call for your attention with the full suite sensors that allows it to map more than one room. You also won’t be missing out on the ability to create your own floor plan as much as you can set it up for a customized clean. You wouldn’t have to question its coverage since it cleans row by row with two angled side brushes to rid those edges and corners of dust.

This droid also responds to voice command with Alexa and is likewise programmable through its buttons or the Shark app when you want to schedule a clean. With a battery that can last 90 minutes, it is a solid choice for small to average homes as no one wants to wait a full day for it to recharge and finish cleaning. It is also trustworthy enough to stop only when it needs to juice up and pick up from where it left off.

While Shark’s IQ R101AE is a great cost-efficient alternative to iRobot’s flagship, the Roomba i7+ or the more recent S9+, it doesn’t exactly make for quiet operation and takes about a week to familiarize itself with your home. It also lacks HEPA filters and makes do with high-efficiency filters. Then again, one swift action is all it takes to dispose of 30 days worth of dirt and debris. Just be mindful to position it close to your trash can to avoid creating a dust cloud.

The Shark IQ R101AE earned a 3.5-star rating in our review for its price to performance ratio. It usually rings in at $600 but with Amazon’s $100 price cut, you can leave the tedious task of vacuuming to this bot for just $500.

