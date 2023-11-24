 Skip to main content
The best electric lawn mower Black Friday deals we’ve found

Get your yard in shape with the help of an electric lawn mower, which you can get with huge savings if you take advantage of this year’s Black Friday deals. There’s actually a lot of offers to choose from between retailers like Walmart and Amazon, and for most people, the sheer number may prove to be overwhelming. Don’t worry because we’ve got your back — we’ve rounded up the best bargains below, and we’ve even highlighted our favorite deal. Whether you’re on a tight budget or you’re willing to splurge on a high-end model, there’s definitely something for you out there, but you need to hurry on deciding which one of these lawn mower deals to buy because we’re not sure when these discounts will expire.

Best electric lawn mower Black Friday deal

The Greenworks 40V 17-inch cordless electric lawn mower on a white background.
Greenworks

The Greenworks 40V, 17-inch cordless electric lawn mower is powered by a 4.0 Ah removable battery for a runtime of up to 60 minutes, which should be enough time for you to go through your lawn. The 17-inch desk is durable but lightweight, and a single button grants access to five positions for cutting height from 1-1/4 inches to 3-3/8 inches. The electric lawn mower also features a push-button start mechanism, and folding handles for easy storage. From its original price of $300, it’s down to $227 from Walmart, for savings of $73 for Black Friday.

More electric lawn mower Black Friday deals we love

The Senix X5 battery-powered electric lawn mower outdoors.
Senix

For those who want a cheaper electric lawn mower, or more power and additional features, there are many alternatives that also come with discounts, and we think the deals that we’ve gathered below are the best ones that are still available. Some of these offers may not stick around for a long time though, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the purchase immediately if one of them catches your eye. You shouldn’t be waiting if their prices will get lower because you’re taking on the risk of missing the discounts completely, so don’t hold back when you want to buy one of these electric lawn mowers.

  • Black+Decker 3-in-1 corded —
  • Greenworks 12 Amp, 18-inch corded —
  • Senix X5 58V, 15-inch cordless —
  • MZK 20V, 13-inch cordless —
  • Black+Decker 13 Amp, 20-inch corded —
  • Hart 40V, 20-inch cordless —
  • Greenworks 60V, 21-inch cordless —

