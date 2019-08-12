Deals

Snag the Epson EcoTank ET-4760 wireless inkjet printer for $100 less on Amazon

Timothy Taylor
epson ecotank et 4760 wireless inkjet printer amazon deal

School is about to start again soon and you know what that means: Homework, reports, documents, and presentations that need printing. Of course, students aren’t the only ones that need access to a printer. Their parents have their own paperwork to deal with. Having a good printer means that you don’t have to go to the Internet café or library to print out stuff. The best ones are multifunctional, capable of scanning, photocopying, faxing, and more. If you’re looking for a great printer that does it all, the Epson EcoTank ET-4760 wireless inkjet printer might interest you.

This all-in-one cartridge-free inkjet printer is also eco-friendly. Say goodbye to cartridges and start printing the responsible way for a huge $100 less on Amazon. Get it for $400 instead of its usual price of $500.

The EcoTank ET-4760 is compact and could sit easily on top of your desk or table. It measures 9.1 x 14.8 x 13.7 inches and weighs 15 pounds, with a retractable 250-sheet paper tray. Up top, you’ll see a 30-sheet automatic document feeder, and it hinges upward to reveal the scanner. There’s a full-color touch screen display, which allows you to swipe and tap to browse and select menu options, like a smartphone. There are only two physical buttons on each side of the touchscreen: Home and Help.

Behind the printer, you’ll find its ports: USB, Ethernet, and fax. Despite having an Ethernet port, you can choose to connect the ET-4760 to your home network wirelessly via Wi-Fi for wireless printing. On the side of the printer, you’ll see windows with the ink tanks behind them, which show you the ink levels. This is very convenient as you can physically see the ink inside the tanks, and you don’t need to wait for an on-screen warning if you’re printer is about to run out of ink. Since this printer doesn’t have ink cartridges, what you need to purchase once the ink runs out are EcoTank 502 ink bottles, which hold more ink cartridges.

This printer is capable of relatively fast printing for an inkjet printer, with an average of 3.7 ppm (pages per minute) for documents with a mixture of text and graphics, and a minute slower for glossy photographs on letter-sized paper. What’s even more impressive is the ET-4760’s duplexer which is capable of churning out documents with print on both sides at 3.4 ppm.

The most enticing thing about the ET-4760 is that it is very cost-efficient. The ink that it comes with is enough to print 7,500 monochrome pages or 6,000 color pages, which will probably last a couple of years. This is thanks to the EcoTank technology, which is engineered to cost you only 0.3 cents per monochrome page, and a little less than 1 cent for a color page.

The Epson EcoTank ET-4760 wireless inkjet printer is cost-efficient, versatile, and prints fast, ideal for small offices and homes. If you wish to see more options head over to this page for our best printers for 2019.

