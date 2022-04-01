Don’t buy an expensive photo printer without this warranty

After taking advantage of desktop computer deals or laptop deals, you should also invest in accessories through offers such as wireless mouse deals, wireless keyboard deals, external hard drive deals, and printer deals. When you buy a new printer this expensive, you need to protect it. With Epson’s Extended Service Plan, which costs only $86, you’ll get guaranteed repairs and replacements for one year. Don’t let a power surge, a mechanical defect, or an electrical failure destroy your ability to print high quality photos. If you’re planning to print lots of pictures, then you might want to take advantage of a special offer when you purchase the Epson SureColor P700.

The output quality of photo printers is typically better than general printers, according to Digital Trends’ printer buying guide, allowing them to preserve family pictures and do justice to the work of photographers. If you’re looking to buy one of the best photo printers, look no further than the Epson SureColor P700, which can make professional-quality prints with the help of Epson’s UltraChrome Pro10 ink. According to Epson, color photos printed using this ink can last up to 200 years, while black-and-white photos can last up to 400 years.

The Epson SureColor P700 can print photos as wide as 13 inches, but it won’t take up much space on your desk as it’s 30% smaller compared to previous generations of the photo printer. It’s easy to use with its 4.3-inch customizable touchscreen with wireless connectivity, and you can even print directly from your iOS device through a simple interface. You also won’t have to switch between Photo and Matte Black ink, as there are dedicated nozzles for both ink types.



