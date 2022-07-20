Buy a Fire TV this week and get a free Echo Dot

Shoppers who are planning to buy a new TV should definitely check out Best Buy’s offers for models from Insignia, Amazon, Pioneer, and Toshiba that are powered by the Fire TV platform. That’s because, in addition to the price cuts from the retailer’s TV deals, every purchase comes with a free third-generation Amazon Echo Dot, a smart speaker that’s worth $40. With Fire TV and the Echo Dot working seamlessly with Amazon’s Alexa, this bundle is a worthy addition to any home.

Best Buy’s offer for the free Echo Dot with a Fire TV-equipped TV isn’t forever though, as you only have this week to avail it. If you’re looking for a good reason to upgrade your home theater setup with a smart TV, an Alexa-powered smart speaker at no extra cost may be what you’ve been waiting for. Check out these Best Buy TV deals now.

Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $400, was $570

One of your choices in Best Buy’s ongoing promotion is the 65-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. It’s a smart TV that runs on Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which enables access to your favorite streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+, in addition to various apps and the best Alexa skills. The TV also comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, which will let you use voice commands for functions such as controlling playback, searching for content, and switching input sources.

The TV’s 65-inch screen is massive, so you have to check first if it will fit your living room by going through our guide on what size TV to buy. If it does, then you’ll enjoy 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range on a large display, which let you better appreciate the sharp details and lifelike colors on the movies you’ll watch and the video games that you’ll play. Completing the home theater experience is the TV’s support for DTS Studio Sound, which creates immersive audio that places you in the middle of the action.

The 65-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV powered by Fire TV is yours for just $400, after Best Buy slashed its original price of $570 with a $170 discount. It’s just one of Best Buy’s offers that gets you a free third-generation Amazon Echo Dot. We’re not sure how long the price cut will last, but the free smart speaker is only available this week. If the 65-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV matches your needs and budget, then don’t hesitate to finalize your purchase.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — free, was $40

While most people are searching for Amazon Echo deals involving the fourth-generation Amazon Echo Dot, its predecessor remains a worthwhile addition, or foundation, to any smart home setup. The third-generation Amazon Echo Dot is a hockey-puck shaped smart speaker with four control buttons at the top and a a single 1.6-inch speaker firing 360 degrees. Its core functionality, however, is still to access Alexa, which you can ask to answer questions, initiate phone calls, set timers, search for the latest news, and so much more. You can also ask Alexa to control your other smart home devices, such as your security cameras, thermostats, and smart lights. Setting up the Echo Dot is easy — you just have to download the Alexa app to your mobile device, sign in with your Amazon account, and add the smart speaker.

The third-generation Amazon Echo Dot isn’t the latest device in its line of smart speakers, but it still provides immense value — especially since you’ll be getting it for free with your purchase from Best Buy of a TV that’s powered by Amazon’s Fire TV platform. Check out the TV brands and models that are included in the promotion and push through with your purchase before it ends to enjoy this gift.

