Looking for a smart speaker? Grab the first-generation Echo Show for only $90

Amazon's Alexa-powered Echo Show Review Nightstand

Looking for a video-enabled Alexa device, but those high price tags scare you? If you don’t mind the less sleek look of the first-generation Echo Show, then Woot’s latest electronics deal is one you don’t want to miss. While supplies last, the site is offering brand-new first-generation Shows for 60% off their retail price.

Normally $230, Woot has either the white or black model on sale for $90. There’s a healthy limit of 10 per customer, so if you had planned to plunk down the $100 for the second-generation audio-only Echo to outfit your house with Alexa speakers, we’d recommend picking up Shows instead for $10 less — they’re completely worth it.

The addition of video adds a lot to the Alexa experience. Visual cues provide more information than Alexa’s standard voice responses, and the drop-in feature becomes a solid in-home video intercom. Where we really appreciate the video functionality is in the smart home.

The Show gives you a central spot to browse through your security cameras, see who’s at the door and control your smart lights. It’s what a smart hub should be: not just some useless rectangular box like most are. That’s where we think the Show will be the most useful for many.

Sure, the design of the first-generation device is a little utilitarian, and the sound quality not a dramatic improvement over the original Echo, but at $90 this is too good to pass up.

Woot is now an Amazon company, so it’s fairly likely these are coming straight from the depths of some Amazon warehouse looking to clear up some space. It’s also the lowest price we’ve ever seen on any video-enabled devices, including Facebook’s new Portals, which also support Alexa’s video features and recently dropped below $100.

Amazon itself is running some decent deals on Echo devices when you purchase more than one.

Here’s a recap of those deals:

  • Buy two (2nd-generation) Echos — Save $80
  • Buy three Echo Dots —  Save $80
  • Buy two (2nd-generation) Echo Shows —  Save $100
  • Buy two Echo Spots – Save $40

Looking for other smart home deals? We have plenty over on our deals page, or follow us on Twitter @dealsDT to learn about our latest deals as soon as we post them!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

