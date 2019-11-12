Amazon cuts the prices of the Fitbit Versa and Fitbit Ionic by up to $61

You can work out all you want, but if you don’t have the metrics to monitor your performance, it can be hard to stay motivated. With the right fitness tracker on your wrist, however, you can easily keep tabs on your progress, set fitness goals, and create training plans.

Fitbit is undeniably a leading brand when it comes to fitness bands. The company has even gone beyond the nature of health and activity tracking and broadened the scope of its wearables. The latest Fitbits are not only more stylish, but they have also evolved to function more like smartwatches. Two prime examples are the Versa and Ionic, and right now, these Fitbit smartwatch models are enjoying cool price cuts on Amazon.

Fitbit Versa (with S & L bands) — $135 ($35 off)

Named “Versa” for its versatility, this Fitbit smartwatch offers a solid mix of connectivity and activity tracking functionalities. Its reasonable price point makes it an attractive pick for an average smartwatch wearer or a casual fitness enthusiast. It carries a simple and sleek design that resembles the iconic Apple Watch, complemented by bands that feel comfortable on the wrist. Two strap sizes are included to easily achieve the perfect fit.

Fitbit uses its own proprietary operating system in its wearables. This OS gives you instant access to a variety of applications — from social and finance to fitness and sports — as well as smooth navigation through the interface and notifications. With the Fitbit Versa, Android users can even take or decline a call as well as send quick replies directly from the watch. And here’s a big bonus for music aficionados: It can store over 300 songs – you can either add songs manually or use the watch’s preloaded music apps.

With the Fitbit and Exercise apps combined, you’ll be able to track a bunch of activities such as running, biking, weights, swimming, interval training, and full-body workout. A Fitbit Coach is also available if you wish to follow certain guided workout routines. You can either manually start an activity or let the SmartTrack automatically recognize and record exercises for you. All-day tracking for distance, calories, steps, and heart rate is also available.

From style to performance, the Fitbit Versa will not disappoint you. We even named it the best all-around Fitbit due to its wealth of capabilities. Order now on Amazon for only $135 instead of the usual $170.

Fitbit Ionic — $189 ($61 off)

If you’re looking for some serious fitness tracking power in a smartwatch, the Fitbit Ionic might just be what you need. This model carries an impressive activity tracking ecosystem coupled with a host of modern smartwatch functionalities, including a dedicated app store, NFC tap-to-pay transactions, as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi compatibility.

Where this Fitbit smartwatch truly shines is in fitness tracking. Similar to most fitness bands, it offers 24/7 tracking of the wearer’s steps, heart rate, sleep patterns, stairs climbed, and burned calories. The watch also lets you customize exercise routines, track swim performance, monitor sleep quality, get move reminders, and do guided breathing sessions.

What’s more, the Ionic has a built-in GPS with GLONASS that can simultaneously display and record your stats like pace, distance, and split times. It’s also equipped with multisport modes for specific workout tracking and the SmartTrack for automatic exercise recording. You can even start dynamic personal coaching if you want onscreen guidance on workouts or activities.

The Fitbit Ionic is more fitness tracker than a smartwatch, but you’ll still be able to enjoy connectivity options. It also has dedicated storage for music, allowing you to listen to your favorite tunes even when you’re on the run or working out. Score this premium device now for only $189 on Amazon — the lowest price we’ve seen yet.

