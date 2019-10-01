Amazon cuts the price of the Fitbit Versa smartwatch to just $140

Fitbit is well-known for its lineup of excellent fitness trackers, but its latest wearables do more than just health and activity tracking. The company has worked on widening the scope of its products and made them more like smartwatches. The Fitbit Versa is a solid testament to that shift, offering a nice blend of fitness metrics and connectivity options. Amazon has it on sale at the moment, bringing its standard price down from $170 to $140. This smartwatch deal exclusively applies to the peach/rose gold aluminum variant.

The Fitbit Versa looks like an Apple Watch except for its chamfered edges. It fits well on all wrists, with a screen size just right for men and women. There are two straps included (small and large) which you can interchange for the perfect fit. It’s also one of the lightest metal smartwatches out there which adds to the comfort of wearing it.

Under the hood, the Versa runs on the Fitbit OS 2.0. It’s fairly responsive in opening apps and switching between tasks. The experience is particularly smoother for Android users — alerts on messages, calls, social media, and other notifications are seamless, with options to send quick replies directly from the watch. On the other hand, iOS users will have to put up with restrictions on some features.

Fitbit’s roots are in activity tracking, and it shows well in the Versa. It has a dedicated Exercise app that can track a variety of activities, including biking, interval training, and running. You can even add more exercises through the Fitbit app or use the Fitbit Coach to follow guided workout routines. The watch is also equipped with female health tracking options where you can log periods, symptoms, and more.

The Fitbit Versa does not have a built-in GPS, but it can connect to your smartphone’s GPS for accurate and real-time pace and distance. It can also be used to monitor heart rate, sleep quality, and calories consumed. And with a water resistance rating of up to 50 meters, you can wear it in the pool and even track your swimming performance.

Whether you identify as a fitness buff or not, you can never go wrong with the Fitbit Versa. Titled as “Versa” for its versatility, it strikes the perfect balance between a smartwatch and a fitness tracker. Order the peach/rose gold aluminum variant today for only $140 instead of $170.

