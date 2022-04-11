If you’ve been hunting for MacBook deals to enjoy a discount when buying the MacBook Pro, you might want to pivot to Dell laptop deals instead, particularly Dell XPS deals. You can get the same powerful performance for a cheaper price, and they’re even more affordable with the price cuts that Dell itself is offering. For example, the Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop is currently available from Dell with a $168 discount that widens to $300 off with the SAVE15 coupon that’s entered upon checkout, bringing its price down to just $750 from its original price of $1,050.

The Dell XPS 13 is Digital Trends’ top option among the best laptops, as it expertly combines performance and style in a portable package. The device is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics, for the capability to keep up with even the most demanding tasks for work or school. The 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen offers an immersive experience, and the laptop also comes with a 256GB SSD that should be more than enough storage for your files and software. It also packs dual fans and heat pipes, which will keep the laptop running at peak performance even after hours of usage by keeping it cool.

When comparing the Dell XPS 13 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 M1, the advantages of the Dell XPS 13 include a more modern design, notably thinner display bezels, the presence of a microSD card reader, and more display options. Lastly, and most importantly for some, the Dell XPS 13 is much cheaper than the 2020 MacBook Pro, and even more so compared to the latest model, the 2021 MacBook Pro.

You don’t have to shell out for Apple’s MacBook Pro when you can enjoy significant savings from Dell’s discount for the Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop. The machine is on sale with a $168 price cut, which combines with the SAVE15 coupon code for a total $300 discount, lowering its price to $750 from its original price of $1,050. It’s unclear how long this offer will last though, so you better hurry if you don’t want to miss out. To get the Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop delivered to your doorstep right away, click that Buy Now button immediately.

