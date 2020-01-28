Amazon discounts these Fossil smartwatches for men up to 64% off

Fossil has made watches its business and fully understands that it’s not just women who are in need of functional accessories on the go. This fashion-forward brand not only has stylish timepieces for him and for her but also boasts a wide selection from classic chronographs to revolutionary smartwatches that also suit the purpose of staying connected. And now, you can be armed with a smart wearable from Fossil for a fraction of its original price as Amazon slashes the price of the Gen 4 Explorist and Sport up to 64% off.

Fossil Sport — $99 (64% Off)

Those in the market for a breathable and lightweight smartwatch might not need to look further than Fossil’s Sport. It is 40% lighter than any other model with an aluminum case and the 22-millimeter silicone band won’t bite through your skin, even in the course of a sweaty workout as noted in our review. You might even forget you have it on until you have to check your stats. While its touchscreen’s brightness is limited under direct sunlight, it remains to be an optimal choice for everyday use and those headed to the gym. Its 1.2-inch digital OLED display housed in a 43-millimeter case boasts a pixel resolution of 390 x 390 which makes for a colorful screen. What’s more, you wouldn’t have to buy a completely new watch to match it with other outfits, its straps are interchangeable as much as you can personalize its watch face.

Sport is the name of the game, and Fossil’s fitness-centric watch is good to go with an untethered GPS, built-in heart rate monitor, and water resistance to 5ATM that makes it swim-proof. You are instantly equipped to track distance, fine-tune workouts according to your beats per minute, and keep tabs on steps and calories burnt. Fossil may not have its own fitness app but Google Fit set you up with health coaching and goal-setting in the form of Move minutes and Heart Points. You may also opt to download third-party apps if you want more in-depth activity tracking.

The Fossil Sport is geared with Qualcomm’s latest wearable chipset, the Snapdragon Wear 3100 and runs with Google’s redesigned Wear OS. Its interface is now more user-friendly as you’ll only have to swipe and tap instead of having to memorize a ton of gestures. To make navigation all the more fluid, you can turn its rotating crown and utilize the two buttons on its side to trigger custom shortcuts. With 512GB of RAM, apps fire up quickly while 4GB of internal storage allows you to save music and pair it with Bluetooth headphones or earbuds to make the most out of a hands-free experience.

Once the Fossil Sport is synced to a Bluetooth-compatible mobile device, smart notifications for calls, texts, and other app alerts are instantly enabled. And with NFC, you’ll be able to maximize Google Pay for contactless payments. The Apple Watch may be the best smartwatch there is but the Fossil Sport gives power users a win with a 350mAh battery that can last a full day on a single charge and even stretch it up to two days in low power mode. Usually priced at $275, this snazzy wearable can be yours for only $99 with Amazon’s $176 price cut.

Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR — $149 (46% off)

If you want something more tailored for the boardroom, the Explorist nails everyday wearability with a classic mechanical design and an understated masculine aesthetic. You’re also in store for a swim-proof design up to 3ATM, touchscreen functionality on a slightly larger 45-millimeter case, custom and social dials, plus the option to switch out its band with any other 22-millimeter strap from Fossil.

Since it’s powered with Google’s Wear OS, some features can only be experienced by Android users such as the ability to initiate voice commands with Google Assistant through its microphone, answer calls and text messages. iOS users, on the other hand, would not be missing out completely as they would also get real-time notifications, app alerts, music storage, and controls, as well as set personal goals and alarms.

Those living an active lifestyle will be glad that the Explorist is one double-duty wearable with a built-in fitness tracker, GPS, and heart rate monitor. Just like Fossil’s Sport, it is capable of churning the basic metrics along with coaching through the Google Fit app. It also comes equipped with a multi-day battery life that is complemented with the ability to reach 80% in under an hour.

NFC is also in place which means you’re just as able to speed through check out where mobile payments with Google Pay are accepted. So if the Fossil Explorist ticked all the right boxes on your list, now is your chance to snag it for $126 less as Amazon plummets its $275 retail price to a more feasible $149.

