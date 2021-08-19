Surfing around for some lucrative laptop deals or student laptop deals? We don’t blame you, as now is the perfect time, with many retailers and manufacturers offering back-to-school sales. It’s also a fantastic time to snag Chromebook deals and desktop monitor deals, and let’s not forget about all those accessories and peripherals.

If you want something cheap yet reliable, Walmart is offering an awesome deal on the Gateway 14.1-inch FHD Ultra Slim Notebook right now, dropping $200 off the regular price. You can grab it for just $299, with free shipping and delivery. If you order now, you can also have it on your doorstep within the next few days. That deal is good for the blue, black, and purple versions, so you can choose your favorite style!

While it may not have made our list of the best laptops for college in 2021, the Gateway GWTN141-3BL 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook still has a ton to offer students and professionals. Under the hood is a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor with a 4MB cache and clock speeds of 1.2GHz up to 3.4GHz. You also get 4GB of onboard DDR4 RAM and a 128GB solid-state drive. The display is a 14.1-inch FHD LCD IPS panel with a native resolution of 1920 x 1080. Audio has been tuned by THX and is of exceptional quality.

Additional hardware and features include a built-in fingerprint scanner, a 1-megapixel front-facing webcam, microSD slot, Bluetooth 5.1, and up to 8.5 hours of battery life. It comes pre-installed with Windows 10 Home in S mode — which you can disable if you want — and you’ll get a free upgrade to Windows 11 when that’s available. Above all, regardless of the color you choose, this laptop is super thin, super lightweight, and extra portable. It weighs just 3.5 pounds total and fits nicely inside any backpack or large handbag.

Normally $499, Walmart is currently offering the Gateway 14.1-inch FHD Ultra Slim Laptop for $299 with free shipping and delivery. That’s $200 off, not including the cost of shipping. What a deal! We’re not sure how long it’s going to last, though, so jump on it while you can.

