Walmart is practically giving away this ultra-slim laptop today

Gateway 14-inch Laptop in many color configurations.

Surfing around for some lucrative laptop deals or student laptop deals? We don’t blame you, as now is the perfect time, with many retailers and manufacturers offering back-to-school sales. It’s also a fantastic time to snag Chromebook deals and desktop monitor deals, and let’s not forget about all those accessories and peripherals.

If you want something cheap yet reliable, Walmart is offering an awesome deal on the Gateway 14.1-inch FHD Ultra Slim Notebook right now, dropping $200 off the regular price. You can grab it for just $299, with free shipping and delivery. If you order now, you can also have it on your doorstep within the next few days. That deal is good for the blue, black, and purple versions, so you can choose your favorite style!

While it may not have made our list of the best laptops for college in 2021, the Gateway GWTN141-3BL 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook still has a ton to offer students and professionals. Under the hood is a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor with a 4MB cache and clock speeds of 1.2GHz up to 3.4GHz. You also get 4GB of onboard DDR4 RAM and a 128GB solid-state drive. The display is a 14.1-inch FHD LCD IPS panel with a native resolution of 1920 x 1080. Audio has been tuned by THX and is of exceptional quality.

Additional hardware and features include a built-in fingerprint scanner, a 1-megapixel front-facing webcam, microSD slot, Bluetooth 5.1, and up to 8.5 hours of battery life. It comes pre-installed with Windows 10 Home in S mode — which you can disable if you want — and you’ll get a free upgrade to Windows 11 when that’s available. Above all, regardless of the color you choose, this laptop is super thin, super lightweight, and extra portable. It weighs just 3.5 pounds total and fits nicely inside any backpack or large handbag.

Normally $499, Walmart is currently offering the Gateway 14.1-inch FHD Ultra Slim Laptop for $299 with free shipping and delivery. That’s $200 off, not including the cost of shipping. What a deal! We’re not sure how long it’s going to last, though, so jump on it while you can.

More student laptop deals available now

Some retailers are still offering back-to-school deals on laptops, desktops, monitors, and accessories. We rounded up all of the best student laptop deals we could find. You can see all of those below!

Apple MacBook Air (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) Late 2020 Model)

$899 $999
Released in late 2020, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors.
Buy at Amazon

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,323 $1,450
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,029 $1,200
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell
Save an extra 12% with code: SAVE12

Dell Inspiron 14 (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$735 $1,019
Intel's 11th gen Core processors are here, and you can score a nice deal on a powerful (but affordable) Dell Inspiron that's packing one of these CPUs.
Buy at Dell

Asus VivoBook 15 (11th-Gen Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$380 $550
With one of the latest 11th-gen Evo i3 processors from Intel, this Asus VivoBook 15 offers more power than most budget notebooks with mobile CPUs.
Buy at Office Depot

Surface Laptop 3 with 13.5-inch Touch-Screen (Core i5 CPU - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$949 $999
You can work or play all day long with this Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. At less than 3 pounds and a 13.5-inch display, the Laptop 3 is faster than the Laptop 2 and has a more complete port set.
Buy at Amazon
