Walmart has started its Black Friday event. With that, shoppers have the chance to beat the rush and buy the ideal products for less right now rather than needing to wait a bit longer. In particular, we’re loving that you can buy a Windows-based laptop for just $99. Right now, the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is $99, reduced from $229 so if you need a new laptop and you can’t afford to spend a lot, this is the ideal for you. One of the best Black Friday laptop deals so far, it’s selling fast with many shoppers keen to embrace such a huge bargain. Here’s a quick look at why you need it in your life.

Why you should buy the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook

Walmart Black Friday deals know how to tempt you in with a bargain. Sure, the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook may not be one of the best budget laptops around. Gateway isn’t even one of the best laptop brands right now, however at this price, none of that really matters. For hardly any money, you get an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, plus 64GB of eMMC storage. It also has great extras like audio tuned by THX Audio, mini HDMI support, and one year of Microsoft 365 Personal bundled in. It’s well-suited for students on a tight budget or anyone who needs to use a laptop on their commute once in a while, but doesn’t want to spend a fortune doing so.

The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook looks remarkably good, too. Available in four different colors, it’s slim and stylish looking. Its 14-inch screen offers a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 while you also get up to 8.5 hours of battery life. A 1MP webcam is useful for taking video calls plus you can add extra storage via the microSD slot. Sure, it’s basic stuff but at this price, it’s all you could want and will easily help you out with the essentials, all while benefiting from using Windows 10 in S Mode without relying on ChromeOS which is usually required at this price.

Normally priced at $229, the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to $99 for a limited time only at Walmart. As part of its early Black Friday deals, it’s hugely popular already. Buy it now before you miss out.

