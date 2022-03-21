This 15-inch laptop is down to $349 at Walmart — but hurry

The days when you had to spend almost a thousand dollars to get a competent, fast laptop are long gone. Nowadays, you can find excellent laptop deals on models with a modern design, great specs, and solid reliability, especially if you’re willing to go with an AMD processor. For example, we found this fantastic offer at Walmart that you can pick up right now. You can get the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor for just $349, a $101 discount on the regular price of $450. That’s a steal of a price for a fully-featured, modern Windows laptop.

While the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook isn’t going to top any lists of the best laptops, it’s still an excellent performer that you can get for a rock-bottom price. It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, a solid CPU with balanced performance, excellent battery life management, and decent multitasking, all in a surprisingly slim chassis. Aiding your workflow is the 4GB of memory, which is enough for general usage in tasks like web browsing, multimedia consumption, and word processing. You also get a good 15.6-inch IPS panel with a Full HD display. That means excellent viewing angles and solid detail, perfect for reading and browsing through the text.

The laptop comes with 128GB of eMMC storage, which is a decent amount of space to keep your files. However, if you need more room for data, you can add more space through the microSD slot that supports up to 512GB cards. There’s also a healthy selection of ports, with a USB Type-C port, an HDMI output, and two USB 3.0 ports, which are more ports than even some premium laptops. You also get Bluetooth 4.2 support for peripherals like headphones, mice, and keyboards. For inputs, you have a spacious keyboard layout with a number pad, perfect if you need to deal with a lot of numbers. This laptop also gets Windows Precision drivers for a smooth touchpad experience.

If the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook sounds like the perfect laptop for you, then there’s no time to waste. Right now, it’s on sale at Walmart for just $349, which is a massive $101 discount on the standard price of $450. Hit that Buy Now button as soon as you can — this deal could end soon!

