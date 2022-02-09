This deal will save you 40% off a Google Chromecast

While smart TVs have become the norm, not everybody has one, either because it’s not worth the upgrade or it’s just prohibitively expensive. This is where the Google Chromecast comes in, allowing you to upgrade your otherwise “dumb” TV, and this Walmart deal discounts it to just $40, down from $70, so definitely worth the purchase if you’re interested.

If you’re not too familiar with the Chromecast device, it’s essentially a standalone device that hooks into the HDMI port of your TV and acts as the smart hub for your content and viewing. It’s also pretty impressive for its size, being able to deliver both 4K resolution and HDR, although you’ll have to have a TV capable of doing both if you want those features. You’ll also need a good Wi-Fi connection since there’s no Ethernet port tethering, so it might be a good time to upgrade your wireless router while you’re at it. It also needs a power cable, although if you have a power strip with USB ports, that also works.

As for the actual services of the Chromecast, well, for starters, it has Chromecast, which means that you can cast directly from your Android device. It also has a wide variety of streaming platforms that you can pick from, and you even get access to the Play store with all its games, including ones made for TVs. But, of course, if you can’t find what you want, you can also side-load apps into it, although that’s for more advanced users. The real standout feature of the Chromecast is the remote, which is pretty advanced for what you’re paying for it, partly due to the convenient Netflix and YouTube buttons and partly due to the included mic. The latter allows you to access Google Assistant and control the Chromecast with your voice, including asking it to look for specific content or open specific apps.

The Chromecast with Google TV is a great little device that can provide you with the smart TV experience without the need to buy an expensive TV, and since it’s going for just $40, it’s a great opportunity to grab it. That being said, there’s a variety of other Chromecasts you can find in our Chromecast deals, or you can look for a more traditional smart TV in our 4K TV deals.

