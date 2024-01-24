 Skip to main content
These live TV streaming deals make now a great time to cut the cable cord

While choosing one or two streaming services to pay for can be quite a daunting task these days, because there are just so many, if you want to watch live TV online, that narrows the playing field. Most services focus on providing on-demand shows and movies or original content in a binge-worthy format. But what if you just want to tune in to some live MSNBC or CBS broadcasts? What about live sports? You can still have that with online streaming, or more specifically, live TV streaming services like Fubo, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you want to check those out and capitalize on some fantastic live TV streaming deals, you’ve found the right place.

The best live TV streaming deals to cut the cord

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV app icon on a TV.
DirecTV

DirecTV Stream is the brand’s live TV offering which combines live TV and streaming apps, all in one place. With it, you get access to over 75 live channels, including over 30 regional sports networks, unlimited cloud DVR storage, and you can stream on an unlimited number of devices in your home. Starting at $80 per month for the base plan, there is a free trial available, so you can stream for up to five-days without paying a dime. After that, you can grab the middle tier plan at $84 per month — normally $109 — which increases access to 105 channels, primarily specialty sports networks like Big Ten, MLB, NBA, and ACC.

Fubo

Fubo TV.
.

At one time FuboTV, now just called Fubo, this live cable streaming service offers on of the best free trials out there. That’s because you can stream for up to a week free, and that means you can watch any live sports broadcasts available during that week, without paying a penny. You get full access to the Fubo library of channels. After that, it’s $80 per month for the Pro plan, for over 180 channels, 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage, and the ability to watch on up to ten screens at once. The Elite plan throws in 4K, 250 channels total, plus everything from the Pro tier for $90 per month.

Hulu with Live TV

The News section on Hulu With Live TV.
Hulu

You might recognize Hulu because it’s already a fantastic streaming service with on-demand content, including originals. But there’s also another package that includes access to live TV and cable TV channels, called Hulu with Live TV. That’s not even the best part about it. Because it’s under the Disney umbrella, it’s available as a bundle with standard Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+, on top of the live TV content. For one reasonable price you can access all three streaming services and get your live TV fix with channels like ABC, ESPN, PBS, Magnolia, FX, TNT, ABC, A&E, BET, MTV, HGTV, and much more. You can grab that bundle (with ads) for just $77 per month, or spring for the ad-free premium plan at $90 per month. Since you’re technically getting four services in the bundle, the $77 works out to just over $19 per month per service.

Sling TV

Home screen of Sling TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Sling TV offers two live TV packages, called Sling Blue and Sling Orange. You can subscribe to either one, separately, or you can get them both for a bundle at $55 per month, right now discounted to $28 for your first month — that’s half off! Sling Orange comes with 32+ channels and allows you to stream on one device at a time, while Sling Blue offers 39 channels and you can stream on up to three devices at a time. Normally $40 a month for either plan, they’re half off right now, reduced to $20 per month. Currently, there isn’t a Sling TV free trial available so that deal is the best offer.

YouTube TV

Multiview options on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

YouTube TV is an offshoot of the popular online content platform that includes access to live tv channels, and yes, you can access it through an app on any device. More recently, YouTube TV added 4K quality content for an added fee, which we’ll get to in a bit. As the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, and offering access to more top cable channels than most of its competitors, YouTube TV is where you want to go if you’re more of a live TV purist. You can always give the YouTube TV free trial a chance, which lets you stream for a week for free. Right now, there’s also a deal saving you $30 on your first three months. Sign up today and pay just $63 for your first three months, instead of $73, for the base plan. That includes access to over 100 live channels, unlimited Cloud DVR storage to watch later. The free trial and three-month discount are for new customers only, however.

