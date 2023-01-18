Perfect for a kitchen, Google’s Nest Hub Smart Display is 40% off

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Google Nest Hub is a perfect addition to any home. It makes it easier to control all your smart home devices and learn more about the world, all with the power of your voice. It’s currently on sale at Best Buy, meaning instead of paying $100, you pay $60. A savings of $40 or 40% is a great time to treat yourself to a smart home upgrade. You’ll need to be quick though as the deal ends on January 20, so there’s not long left. Here’s a quick look at why it’s worth your money.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Hub

The Google Nest Hub can easily fit into any room. We’re leaning towards thinking it’s best placed in a kitchen as it’s small but it has a wealth of useful features. As one of the best smart displays, you can use it to control your smart light bulbs, your TV, and other smart devices with your voice. You can even set it up as a Sunrise Alarm or you can simply watch shows, videos, and music through it.

The ideal smart home companion, the Google Nest Hub is a one-stop solution for many problems. You can use it to broadcast messages across the house via your other Nest speakers, such as when calling for dinner. You can use it to track when you go to bed and how well you sleep, or you can simply ask it for the weather, news, or sports scores. It’s even possible to make restaurant reservations using the display. Locking your smart locks, turning on the lights, or turning up the thermostat has never been so easy as when using the Google Nest Hub.

Thanks to its simple interface yet vast amount of control, the whole family can get things done by speaking to the Google Nest Hub making it the ideal smart home hub for everyone.

Normally priced at $100, the Google Nest Hub is currently available at Best Buy for $60. The deal ends on January 20 so you haven’t got long to snag a great bargain. It’s the kind of device you’ll wonder how you lived without thanks to its range of vital abilities.

