Upgrade your smart home setup’s reach by taking advantage of this Google Nest Mini Cyber Monday deal from Walmart that slashes the device’s price to just $25 each, after a $24 discount from its original price of $49. This offer could end up being one of the retailer’s best Cyber Monday deals, because you don’t usually see deals where the prices of smart home devices are reduced by half like this one.

Today’s best Google Nest Mini Cyber Monday deal

Why buy:

Easy access to Google Assistant

Option for wall mounting

Works as a stand-alone speaker

Always more features being added

Whether you’re just starting to build your smart home setup, or you want to add more devices to what you already have, you should think about purchasing the second-generation Google Nest Mini. The best smart speakers provide you with easy access to a digital assistant, and that’s exactly what the Google Nest Mini does with the Google Assistant. Compared with its predecessor, the Google Home Mini, the Google Nest Mini adds a small cutout at the back of the device for wall-mounting purposes, and it comes with updates to its audio tuning software for improved sound quality. There’s also a machine learning chip with one teraOPS of processing power, so the smart speaker can process commands locally for faster responses with better quality.

The Google Nest Mini and Amazon Echo Dot, which is powered by Amazon’s Alexa, are often compared with one another because of their similar capabilities. The Google Nest Mini holds the advantage in terms of functioning as a stand-alone speaker with Bluetooth support and integrated Chromecast, the option to mute the microphone through a rear switch, the capability to adjust its volume depending on the loudness of background noise, better voice recognition, and a wider reach when shopping. The very simple design of the Google Nest Mini also helps it blend in with your other furniture, whether you place it in the bedroom, living room, kitchen, or any part of the house.

Google also keeps adding features to its smart home devices, including the Google Nest Mini. You can make free phone calls via the Google Duo app, and you can use it to call other smart speakers around the house. With Voice Match, the device can recognize up to six people’s voices for the purpose of delivering personalized information, and it’s now capable of controlling more than 30,000 smart home devices with the help of Google Assistant. With voice commands, you can adjust your lighting, control your TV’s playback, turn up the heat via your thermostat — all provided that they’re linked to your smart home setup. You just have to say “Hey, Google” to initiate the command.

When does this Google Nest Mini Cyber Monday deal end?

Technically, you can take advantage of this Google Nest Mini Cyber Monday deal even beyond the shopping event as long as stock is still available. But that’s the thing. — we’re not sure how long supplies will last. According to an Adobe Analytics report, the out-of-stock alerts released by retailers are up 124% compared to pre-pandemic levels. So there’s no assurance that Walmart will still be selling the second-generation Google Nest Mini for about half its price later. It’s best to take advantage of this deal right now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations