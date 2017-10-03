Don’t know what to be for Halloween? Check out these fun costume deals

Finding the right Halloween costume is a yearly challenge, albeit a fun one. There are a ton of great homemade ones out there, from Pokemon Go-themed outfits to costumes inspired by Apple devices (yep, that’s a thing). If you really want to stand out and don’t have the time to make your own get-up, however, then we’ve picked out a few fun and silly Halloween costumes you can buy on Amazon right now.
Seasonblow inflatable T-Rex costume
This huge inflatable T-Rex costume is sure to be a hit with Halloween party-goers and trick-or-treaters alike – just watch your head when going through doorways. You also might need some help handing out the candy with your tiny T-Rex arms. The included fan can run on standard AA batteries or can connect to a portable power bank via the included USB cable for long-term inflation. A $51 discount knocks the Seasonblow inflatable T-Rex costume down to $59 on Amazon.
SecondSkin inflatable Sumo wrestler costume
Sometimes, you can’t beat a classic. These Sumo wrestler outfits are among the original inflatable Halloween costumes and make for a great sight gag that never gets old. This inflatable Sumo outfit from SecondSkin is made of durable and hand-washable polyester, comes with a built-in battery-operated fan, and can be yours for just $32 from Amazon after a $29 discount.
Rubies Ghostbusters dog costume
There’s no reason that humans should get to have all the fun this Halloween: The Rubies Ghostbuster dog costume, available for just $16 from Amazon, comes in four different sizes to fit pooches big and small. The outfit includes a soft and comfortable jumpsuit along with an inflatable proton pack (not included: your dog’s forgiveness for dressing him up like a Ghostbuster). If you want to join your dog on some spirit-hunting adventures, you can also grab the adult costume for $28. Just remember to never cross the streams.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.